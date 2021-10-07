CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan Opens Fourth Antitrust Investigation Into Apple

By iClarified
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan's Fair Trade Commission has opened its fourth antitrust investigation into Apple. The investigation will examine whether Apple and Google use their dominance in the smartphone operating system market to eliminate competition and limit options for customers. According to Nikkei, commission Secretary-General Shuichi Sugahisa told reporters that the study will...

pymnts

Apple Appeals Ruling in Antitrust Case Brought by Fortnite Creator

A court battle between Apple and Epic Games will continue, with Apple saying Friday (Oct. 8) that it is appealing a ruling in an antitrust case brought by the Fortnite creator, Reuters reported. For its part, Epic had already announced that it is appealing a judge’s finding that Apple has...
FOXBusiness

Apple asks judge to pause Epic Games antitrust orders as it appeals ruling

Apple Inc on Friday asked a U.S. federal judge to put on hold orders that could require it to change some of its App Store practices and said that it is also appealing the ruling in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, according to court filings. U.S....
iclarified.com

Apple Appeals Epic Games Verdict, Requests Stay of Injunction

Apple has filed an appeal of the ruling in its recent trial with Epic Games. While Apple defeated Epic on nearly all accounts, the judge did find Apple guilty of violating California's anti-steering rules. A permanent injunction was ordered restraining Apple from prohibiting developers from linking third party payment mechanisms or communicating with customers. Apple was given until December 9th to make the changes.
theregister.com

Japan's antitrust watchdog to probe mobile OSes

Japan's Fair Trade Commission on Wednesday launched an investigation into potential antitrust behavior by mobile OS providers – with Apple and Google at the top of the list. Sugahisa explained that the investigation will include fact-finding surveys and interviews that consider online retailers, app stores, cloud services and digital advertising. Wearables are also under consideration.
ZDNet

JFTC starts another antitrust probe against Apple and Google on smart devices: Report

The Japanese Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is reportedly commencing a new antitrust investigation into Apple and Google-parent Alphabet's conduct across various technology areas. According to Nikkei, the Japanese competition watchdog will conduct interviews and surveys with OS operators, app developers, and smartphone users to assess whether Apple and Google have...
stockxpo.com

Apple Filing Notice of Appeal in Epic Antitrust Case

Apple Inc. AAPL -0.27% told a federal judge on Friday it plans to appeal a verdict in its high-profile antitrust case against Epic Games Inc., a contest that has brought new attention to how big technology companies manage software and applications on their platforms. The iPhone maker also is seeking...
lifewire.com

Apple Opens First US Developer Academy in Detroit

In partnership with Michigan State University (MSU), Apple is opening its first American Developer Academy in the city of Detroit to provide resources and education to the local community. Apple said the academy will teach classes on coding, product design, project management, and more. It also will place an emphasis...
iclarified.com

Apple Stops Signing iOS 15.0, Downgrades and Restores No Longer Possible

Apple has stoped signing iOS 15.0, preventing users from being able to downgrade or restore to that firmware version. Currently, Apple's latest firmware is iOS 15.0.1. If you accidentally update or restore, you'll find yourself on that version. There is no version of iOS 14 still be signed, despite Apple's announcement that users would be able to stay on iOS 14. Developers have been seeded with iOS 15.1 beta 3.
Apple Insider

Apple must make changes to in-app payment requirement, Dutch antitrust agency says

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Amsterdam legislators have declared that Apple requiring developers to use its in-app payment service in theApp Store is anti-competitive, and changes must be made.
ithinkdiff.com

Japan probes Apple’s dominance of OS market for anti-competitive practices

Apple is facing another investigation by Japan’s Fair Trade Commission (FTC). The commission is checking if the tech giant is “leveraging” its dominance in the smartphone operating system (OS) market to crush the competition and restrict choice for consumers. Google will also be probed by the commission for forcing Android manufacturers to pre-install its search engine on their smartphones.
nfcw.com

EU to file antitrust charge against Apple over NFC chip access

The European Commission is preparing to file an antitrust charge against Apple over the company’s limitation of access to its NFC chip technology, “people familiar with the matter” have told Reuters. The Commission opened a formal antitrust investigation into Apple’s practices in connection with Apple Pay — including whether the...
bloomberglaw.com

Epic Games v. Apple Ruling: Antitrust Litigation Takeaways

When Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued her decision in the high-profile Epic Games Inc. v. Apple Inc. trial, neither party seemed a clear winner, with Apple’s stock sliding and mobile video game company shares jumping following the judge’s mixed decision. In terms of federal antitrust litigation under the Sherman Act,...
MacRumors Forums

EU Plans to Hit Apple With Antitrust Charges Over Apple Pay

EU antitrust investigator Margrethe Vestager has been investigating ‌Apple Pay‌ since June last year, but the European Commission has since centered its focus on the NFC chip alone, according to individuals familiar with the matter speaking to Reuters. The NFC chip in the ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch enables tap-and-go contactless...
Benzinga

Apple Vulnerable To EU Antitrust Action - Read Why

Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) is susceptible to a European Commission antitrust charge over its NFC chip technology, Reuters reports. The charge could amount to a hefty fine and force it to open its mobile payment system to rivals. The EU officials are working on a so-called statement of objections over...
iclarified.com

Apple to Require Account Deletion Within Apps Starting January 31

Apple has announced that it will require all apps that offer account creation to also provide the ability to initiate account deletion starting January 31. The updates to App Store Review Guideline 5.1.1 last June provided users with greater control over their personal data, stating that all apps that allow for account creation must also allow users to initiate deletion of their account from within the app. This requirement applies to all app submissions starting January 31, 2022. We encourage you to review any laws that may require you to maintain certain types of data, and to make sure your app clearly explains what data your app collects, how it collects that data, all uses of that data, your data retention/deletion policies, and more as described in the guideline. Examples of this type of data include electronic health records, and sales and warranty records. Please also confirm that the app privacy information on your product page is accurate.
iclarified.com

Apple Brings Back 'Report a Problem' Link on App Store Product Pages

Apple has announced the return of its 'Report a Problem' link on App Store product pages. Here's the full announcement provided to developers... ----- The App Store provides a safe and trusted place to discover apps that meet high standards for privacy, security, and content. Since its introduction, the App Store has supported a way for users to report problems with their apps and purchases, and to request refunds. Now App Store product pages on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey display a “Report a Problem“ link, so users can more easily report concerns with content they’ve purchased or downloaded. This feature is currently available for users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States, and will expand to other regions over time. In addition, users worldwide can now choose from “Report a scam or fraud” and “Report offensive, abusive, or illegal content” options at reportaproblem.apple.com, and report issues with their apps, including free apps that do not offer in-app purchases. Apple’s App Review, Discovery Fraud and Live Moderation, and Financial Fraud teams investigate reported problems for signs of fraud, manipulation, abuse and other violations of the App Store Review Guidelines, and will reach out to developers to resolve issues.
