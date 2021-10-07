New Beats Studio Buds On Sale for $25 Off [Deal]
Apple's new Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds are on sale for $25 off today. That drops their price from $149.95 to $124.95, their lowest price ever. Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact design, through an entirely customised acoustic platform. A proprietary, dual-element diaphragm driver resides within a two-chamber housing, resulting in clear sound with outstanding stereo separation. An advanced digital processor then optimises audio performance for loudness and clarity, while simultaneously ensuring clean noise cancellation. The result — immersive sound that pulls the emotion of music from the studio to your ears to keep you going all day long.www.iclarified.com
