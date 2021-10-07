CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Crypto exchange Binance says Ireland is part of its HQ plans

By Tom Wilson
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izFHT_0cKFjKtN00

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance sees Ireland as part of its plans to establish a number of headquarters across the world, its CEO told Reuters on Thursday.

Regulators across the world have in recent months scrutinised Binance, the world's largest exchange by trading volumes. Some have banned the platform from certain activities, while others have warned consumers that it was unlicensed to operate.

In response, CEO Changpeng Zhao said in July he wanted to improve relations with regulators, and would break with its "decentralised" structure and establish regional headquarters.

Last month, Binance registered three firms in Ireland, corporate registry documents show.

"Historically, we claim that we don't have headquarters. We are actually just in the process of establishing a few headquarters in different parts of the world," Changpeng Zhao said in an interview.

Asked if Ireland featured in Binance's plans to establish headquarters in a particular country, Zhao replied: "Yes it does." He declined to give further details of the plans for the country.

"When we first started we wanted to embrace the decentralised principles, no headquarters, work all around the world, no borders," he said. "It's very clear now to run a centralised exchange, you need a centralised, legal entity structure behind it."

Trading volumes at Binance soared between July and September, suggesting a recent crackdown by regulators across the globe has had little impact on the platform's business.

Binance's corporate structure is opaque. Its holdings company is registered in the Cayman Islands, according to British court documents and Malaysia's securities watchdog.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For October 12, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Blockchain can be real, stablecoins can be real.”. One Big Thing In Fintech: The key to maximizing value for customers is merging human and digital experiences. That's according to U.S. Bancorp’s U.S. Bank vice-chair of consumer and business banking Timothy Welsh, one of the many...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Project Rallies 169% As Binance Launches Support for ‘Rare’ Crypto Asset

A new art-centric crypto asset is soaring after its surprise addition to global crypto exchange Binance. The non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace SuperRare (RARE) jumped from $1.35 to $3.64 – a 169% price increase – after the announcement. The altcoin currently sits at $2.51. The protocol features three primary components: SuperRare...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Exchange Binance Stops Derivatives In South Africa Amid Regulatory War

Binance’s regulatory war continues as the crypto exchange announces it will no longer offer derivatives products in South Africa. Binance Ceases Derivatives-Related Products For Users In South Africa. As per an announcement on the crypto exchange’s website, users from South Africa can no longer access derivatives offerings on the platform.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Hq#British
Cheddar News

Automated Trading Crypto Platform Coinrule CEO on What's Next After $2.2M Fundraise

Gabriele Musella, co-founder and CEO of London-based Coinrule, joined Cheddar to talk about the company’s $2.2 million fundraise and how it will be implemented to scale the business. Coinrule is a cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to set up automated trading strategies. "Basically, you can build algorithmic trading in a few clicks, in a few seconds," he said.
MARKETS
Deadline

ViacomCBS Exec Calms Confusion Over Paramount+ And Sky Showtime; Talks Up European Ambitions

ViacomCBS’ SVP Programming and Acquisitions has sought to calm “confusion” surrounding the upcoming simultaneous European rollout of Paramount+ and Sky Showtime, while talking up the former’s European ambitions. Douglas Craig said ViacomCBS “sees Europe through the lens of Paramount+” but made the call to partner with Comcast on Sky Showtime in 20 smaller territories in the region due to “scale.” Although content-crossover will be plentiful, there will be no overlap between the two services in terms of territory, he added, with Paramount+ launching next year in the likes of the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy while Showtime opens in places like Bulgaria,...
TV & VIDEOS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance halts crypto derivative services in South Africa

In a recent announcement, Binance decided to put a halt to crypto derivatives services in South Africa. The exchange cited local regulation issues as the reason for this sudden announcement. Binance has seen a lot of regulation pressure lately. With this year’s crypto explosion, a lot of regulatory issues burdened...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Globe-trotting Binance looks to Ireland for ‘centralized’ headquarters

Under pressure from regulators around the world, major exchange Binance is looking to establish headquarters in Ireland. Until now, it has operated globally for years under what its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has described as a “decentralized” structure. A Wednesday report from Irish media outlet Independent noted that Binance had established...
WORLD
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Boosts Support for Three Ethereum-Based Altcoins Across Entire Trading Ecosystem

US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase is expanding support for three Ethereum-based altcoins across its entire trading ecosystem. In a new blog post, Coinbase announces that the governance token Function X (FX), which is designed to power a cross-chain platform for decentralized applications and financial services, can now be purchased on Coinbase.com and on the exchange’s mobile apps.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Banking Reliance On Tech Giants Needs Regulation, Bank Of England Says

According to the Bank of England, there is a need for new rules governing the reliance of financial institutions on the cloud services provided by tech giants such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). What Happened: According to a Friday Reuters report, the Bank of England's Financial...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Ireland Agrees to Be a Part of Global Minimum Tax Agreement

Ireland said yesterday it would drop its infamous 12.5% corporate tax and join 140 other countries in establishing a minimum global O’tax. Ireland had been a key holdout in a landmark agreement to set a 15% tax floor on multinationals. This effort to create a minimum tax, led by the US, is aimed at capturing more tax revenue from large firms that skip around the world looking for the lowest-cost place to plop their HQs.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ambcrypto.com

Binance expands footprint in Ireland despite regulatory uncertainty

Amid a booming spot market and increasing regulatory hold, Binance found a new base in Ireland. The prominent cryptocurrency exchange has recently registered three firms within just the past 10 days, after establishing Binance (Ireland) Holdings last year. However, the exchange required a market boost as it had to cease...
WORLD
American Banker

U.S. presses crypto exchanges to block ransomware profits

The Justice Department is creating a new team to investigate and prevent hackers from using cryptocurrency exchanges to remain anonymous while extorting money from victims of their attacks, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Wednesday. The main goal of the new enforcement team is to take down the infrastructure and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinTelegraph

Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber raises $260M

Major Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber is joining the unicorn club, having raised $260 million in a Series C funding round. According to an official announcement on Wednesday, the new funding has propelled CoinSwitch Kuber to the “very top” of Indian unicorns, as the firm became “India’s most valued crypto company” at $1.91 billion.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Best Crypto Exchanges in Germany

Throughout the world, Bitcoin (BTC) has become a household name. For many, the topic of cryptocurrency is now a part of regular discourse. In Germany, it’s not uncommon to hear friends and coworkers talk casually about their favorite crypto exchange. Hearing other folk’s 1st hand experience is a great way...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

199K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy