‘Pharma Bro’ Is More Interested in Getting Close To Martin Shkreli Than Exploring The Society That Made Him [Review]

The thought of a deep-dive into the mind of Martin Shkreli—whose adoption of the now (in)famous moniker “Pharma Bro” lends director Brent Hodge his title—is a tough ask for anyone, let alone for a film that works towards competing ends. Trying to both contextualize the rabid media cycle that crucified Shkreli for his main claim to fame—that is, price gouging the antiparasitic drug Daraprim, used mainly for patients with HIV/AIDS—and also psychoanalyze his confrontational personality, Hodge’s film is a curious hybrid. As much about Hodge’s own attempts to ingratiate himself with Shkreli—for journalistic reasons, of course—“Pharma Bro” succeeds in chronicling Shkreli’s rise and media-circus induced free fall, but mainly fails to present Shkreli as the complex, semi-tragic, villain that Hodge so desperately wants him to be.