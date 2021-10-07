‘The Afterparty’ Teaser Trailer: Lord & Miller Do ‘Knives Out’ With A Great Comedic Ensemble For Apple TV+

Something weird is happening at this after-party, and once again, Tiffany Haddish is gonna get down to the bottom of it. The comedy unicorn stars in The Afterparty, a new Apple TV+ whodunit from Academy Award winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The eight-episode murder mystery stars Sam Richardson, Jamie Demetriou, Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco, Ilana Glazer, Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, and John Early as guests at a high-school reunion after-party. When cool kid Franco ends up plummeting to his death, fingers immediately start pointing. Good thing they called Haddish out here to do her best Benoit Black. She even brought her own snacks. “I need my popcorn,” she pauses in the middle of an interrogation. Every episode of The Afterparty will center on a different retelling of the same night, each with a distinct “visual format” and “film genre” matching the narrator’s personality. Another Apple TV+ comedy to argue about is coming soon.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO