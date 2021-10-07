‘The Afterparty’ Teaser Trailer: Lord & Miller Do ‘Knives Out’ With A Great Comedic Ensemble For Apple TV+
The way to get noticed in the world of competitive streaming? Follow the Netflix model and/or the model that all up-and-comers take: spend a lot of money and hire popular creators, throw more money at them to get big casts and watch the critics flock to your service because they’ll feel obligated to cover the content. That’s basically what everyone is doing and what Apple TV+ has done with “The Afterparty”—hiring Phil Lord and Christoper Miller (the ‘Spiderverse’ and ‘Jump Street’ franchises) to create something that looks a little “Knives Out”-inspired. It’s a murder mystery with a “Rashomon”-like perspective whodunnit shift, set in the world of adults getting together again years later for a high school reunion.theplaylist.net
