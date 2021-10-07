CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Pernille Teisbaek's collection with Mango just launched and everything is *seriously* dreamy

By Georgia Trodd
glamourmagazine.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know and love Pernille Teisbaek as it is, but when we heard she was releasing a collection in collaboration with Mango our hearts skipped a beat. Known for her minimalist taste and understated wardrobe, it's no wonder she's one of fashion's most beloved influencers - and with a total of 1.1 million followers on Instagram, we can't say we're surprised that Mango chose to join forces with her.

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Trendalytics: Sheer, Chinos and Animal Prints Top Online Searches

Consumers starved for fashion during the Covid-19 pandemic are making up for lost time. Themes of extravagance and preppy fashion, as well as work attire, have continued to find their way into today’s top trends. Product intelligence company Trendalytics’ newly published report on consumer online searches further confirms the shift. Transparency isn’t just a hot topic for supply chains—it’s also an emerging women’s style that kicked off with Mugler’s sheer catsuits worn by pop stars like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé, who wore one on the December cover of British Vogue. The revealing look has traversed categories, with “naked shoes,” or footwear with...
APPAREL
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Cotton#Jeans#Juggling#Nordic#Creative Director
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

For some, the high heel is a tool of the patriarchy and a symbol of hypersexualisation. For others, it is simply a shoe that becomes uncomfortable five minutes into wearing it. Controversial reputation aside though, most fashion lovers can agree that the high heel is a feat of engineering. Coming in every colour, shape and style imaginable, heels are often regarded as the most imaginative footwear out there.
APPAREL
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Low-Maintenance Bob Haircuts for Women Over 60 with Style

Popular bob haircuts for women over 60 range from ear-length to neck-length crops. It’s a classic, low-maintenance trend that grants a youthful-looking style. As we age, hormonal changes can cause our hair to grow thinner. Hairstylist Briana Dunning from Beverly Hills, California, suggests getting a bob cut. “For women over 60, this simple cut makes your hair appear much thicker than it is!”
HAIR CARE
Page Six

Adele goes glam in stunning Schiaparelli gown

Adele is saying hello to a new relationship … and some chic couture. In a slideshow post Sunday, the singer stunned in Schiaparelli couture while making things Instagram-official with boyfriend Rich Paul. She marked the major milestone in style, sporting a custom off-the-shoulder black dress featuring white silk taffeta “rosette”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Issey Miyake RTW Spring 2022

Satoshi Kondo turned to traditional craft techniques for this imaginative — and rich — collection of undulating organic shapes and blurred color on loose and flowing silhouettes. The theme was under-the-sea, and models in the show film swayed like tendrils of seaweed in their sculptural knits, or danced on their...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

H&M to Launch Sustainable Men’s Collection With John Boyega

SUSTAINABLE STYLE: H&M is teaming with British Nigerian actor John Boyega for the launch of a sustainably developed men’s wear line. The Swedish fast-fashion brand described the Golden Globe winner, best known for his role as Finn in the recent movies in the “Star Wars” franchise, as a good fit because of his advocacy for racial justice and his distinctive take on style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Takes Sin City in a Corset Dress & Glittering Heels for Her Bachelorette Weekend

Paris Hilton hosted her bachelorette party this weekend and brought all the action to the one and only Las Vegas. The media personality shared a look into her celebratory weekend on Instagram, taking up post at the Resorts World Las Vegas in bold fashion. For one event, Hilton modeled a bridal-inspired corseted gown from Diana Couture by Diana M. Putri; the spaghetti strap design included a ribbed waist and silky fabric, all adorned with a glittering cage across the torso. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian...
LAS VEGAS, NV
US Magazine

We Fell in Love With Kristin Cavallari’s Romper — And Found 1 Just Like It

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you ever put yourself on a clothing no-buy? It’s when you set a rule for yourself like, “Okay, that’s it, I’m not going to by myself any more clothing for at least this amount of time.” We’ll set that type of challenge for ourselves here and there, especially if we just did a huge wardrobe haul or if we have some expensive events coming up. But rules are meant to be broken.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Black Friday clothing and fashion deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

Despite it still being summer, the countdown to Black Friday is officially underway and there’s no better time to save across tech, fashion, toys, home appliances, beauty and more. The biggest shopping event of the year sees all our favourite retailers slashing prices, from Amazon, Argos and Very to Currys PC World and John Lewis & Partners.What began as a one-day in-store event in the US to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season has now travelled across the Atlantic, becoming a weekend-long bonanza that concludes on Cyber Monday. Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Lenny Kravitz Just Launched a New CB2 Collection, and It’s Big on Rattan, Corduroy, & Bold Prints

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Say hello to the home design partnership you never knew you needed: Lenny Kravitz and CB2 are back together again! That’s right, the music mogul also dabbles in decorating with his eponymous creative studio, Kravitz Design. As of today, you can officially bring home a piece of his signature effortlessly edgy style, courtesy of the newest Kravitz Design collection at CB2.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Illamasqua is launching a beauty box inspired by Amy Winehouse – here’s everything you need to know

Amy Winehouse was one of the most beloved singers of our generation, so it makes sense that make-up brand Illamasqua is choosing to honour her with its new beauty box.The brand is partnering with the Amy Winehouse Foundation on a two-part collaboration, which kicks off with the launch of a limited edition beauty box that will go on sale on 30 September.The box will then be followed by a full make-up collection, launching at a later date in 2022. A percentage of the proceeds from both will go towards the Foundation to help inspire young people to build self-esteem and...
MAKEUP
WWD

Sentaler Launches Men’s Collection With NFTs by Frédéric Duquette

Sentaler launches its first men’s outerwear collection on Friday and teamed with digital artist Frédéric Duquette to support the collection. Designer Bojana Sentaler first announced the collection in late 2019 with the brand’s 10-year anniversary and said a men’s offering has been in high demand from the customer who wanted to shop for their husbands and partners.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy