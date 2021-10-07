Pernille Teisbaek's collection with Mango just launched and everything is *seriously* dreamy
We all know and love Pernille Teisbaek as it is, but when we heard she was releasing a collection in collaboration with Mango our hearts skipped a beat. Known for her minimalist taste and understated wardrobe, it's no wonder she's one of fashion's most beloved influencers - and with a total of 1.1 million followers on Instagram, we can't say we're surprised that Mango chose to join forces with her.www.glamourmagazine.co.uk
Comments / 0