Selling Your Home? Color Matters!

Specialists in the design world have long leaned into an in-the-know guideline to brighten various rooms: It's called the 60-30-10 rule, and you don't have to be a decorating professional to work its magic. The idea, in short, is to land on a trio of colors, with 60 percent as the dominant hue, usually the walls. A second color accounts for 30 percent, from furniture, bedding, or a rug (or even a painted accent wall). Your final 10 percent comes from pillows, art, or other little touches. Like any décor "rule," this one is not hard-and-fast. You might think of 60-30-10 as a helpful starting point that can go in many different directions.

