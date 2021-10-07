Halesford Baptist Church annual Pig Roast event makes comeback

Grace Baptist Church Mission Closet sale has been held several times a year for the last three years. The boutique sales were first started to finance a women’s mission trip to Ecuador in 2019. Since providing funds for the Ecuador mission trip, the sales have continued and helped provide funds to a domestic abuse center, tools for teachers, Selah Center, My Life Matters and mission in Africa as well as individuals in the community who had a special need. Church members and community members are generous with donations. A sample of items donated have been furniture, clothes, toys, household goods, linens, home decor, shoes, craft items and tools. The community has enjoyed shopping the sales to lower their household expenses. The next event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Grace Baptist Church, 1058 Buckshoal Road, Virgilinia.

HALIFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO