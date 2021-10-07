CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Halesford Baptist Church annual Pig Roast event makes comeback

By William Seidel Smith Mountain Eagle
Smith Mountain Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalesford Baptist Church held its annual Pig Roast event Saturday for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also the first time its pastor, Craig Polston, experienced this event since he came to the church in late 2020. He said there were changes made...

www.smithmountaineagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Corydon Democrat

Church events

This is a list of upcoming church meetings, socials and other events that we run one time free. The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday; call 812-738-2211. St. Paul Church will have a dinner Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Offered will be a rib dinner for $15, whole slab for $20 and chicken dinner for $12. All dinners will include two sides (choice of baked beans, macaroni and cheese, potato salad or green beans), and a drink. Carry-out, pick-up and delivery will be available. Attendees are to wear a mask. The church is located at 425 High St. in Corydon. For more information, call 812-572-9849.
conwaydailysun.com

Stow Baptist Church to offer special children's message Oct. 10

STOW, Maine — The Rev. Doug Forbes will share a special children’s message at the Stow Baptist Church in Stow, Maine, on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. At the conclusion of the program each child will receive a beautiful new 3D Bible sports card. The Rev. Forbes is the associate...
STOW, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Pig Roast#Pastor#Christian#Mountain#Halesford Baptist Church#Smith Mountain Eagle
graingertoday.com

New Blackwell Baptist Church celebrates 200 years

RUTLEDGE – New Blackwell Baptist Church celebrated its 200th anniversary Sunday, September 26. New Blackwell Baptist Church was established in 1821 on the Holston River by minister and farmer Isaac Barton as Blackwell Branch Church. Barton was a member of Bethel South Church, now known as First Baptist Church, Morristown. According to Pastor Randy Morgan, Barton had a vision to build Blackwell Branch Church along the Holston River. Blackwell Branch Church joined the Powell Valley Association in 1825 and by 1828, was a member of the Nolachucky Baptist Association, of which it remained a member until 1917.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
lebtown.com

Mount Gretna Fire Company hosts annual pig roast on Oct. 2

Mount Gretna Fire Company is hosting a 5-hour pig roast for the community on Saturday, Oct. 2. The annual event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. at the fire hall, 41 Boulevard Ave., Mount Gretna. Festivities will include “lots of great food, fun, and entertainment,” according to the fire company’s...
MOUNT GRETNA, PA
1600kush.com

“She Laughs” conference returns to Oak Grove Baptist Church

(Cushing, Okla) — Ladies, mark your calendars and buy your tickets for an uplifting time at the “She Laughs” conference, Nov. 12-13, 2021 at Oak Grove Baptist Church! Watch promotional video here: VIDEO. Do you ever feel like there’s not enough of you to go around?. Do you worry about...
CUSHING, OK
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

125th anniversary weekend set at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church Saturday and Sunday

WATERLOO – In June 1896, four men studied a triangular piece of land at the corner of Walnut and Lime streets. From their perch on a log in a grove of trees, the men envisioned building a church on the site and purchased the land for $350. Later that year, Walnut Street Baptist Church opened its doors to worshippers.
WATERLOO, IA
YourErie

Second Baptist Church holds drive-thru food bank

One local church is lending a helping hand as many families continue to struggle making ends meet. On Thursday afternoon, Second Baptist Church of East 26th Street held a drive-thru food bank. Folks were able to pick up a bag of groceries and even a Thanksgiving turkey. The pastor says its important to help people […]
CHARITIES
Stanly News & Press

PEEKING INTO THE PAST: First Baptist Church of Locust

According to the Stanly Baptist Association, after a time of meeting each week under a brush arbor, the Baptists of Locust Level moved their meetings to the new public school in 1883. The following year the church was formally organized as First Baptist Church of Locust Level. Rev. W.G. Morton became the first pastor.
LOCUST, NC
yourgv.com

Grace Baptist Church Mission Closet returns

Grace Baptist Church Mission Closet sale has been held several times a year for the last three years. The boutique sales were first started to finance a women’s mission trip to Ecuador in 2019. Since providing funds for the Ecuador mission trip, the sales have continued and helped provide funds to a domestic abuse center, tools for teachers, Selah Center, My Life Matters and mission in Africa as well as individuals in the community who had a special need. Church members and community members are generous with donations. A sample of items donated have been furniture, clothes, toys, household goods, linens, home decor, shoes, craft items and tools. The community has enjoyed shopping the sales to lower their household expenses. The next event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Grace Baptist Church, 1058 Buckshoal Road, Virgilinia.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Statesville Record & Landmark

South River Baptist Church in Statesville to host breakfast, auction

South River Baptist Church will host a country ham and pancake breakfast Saturday to benefit a Christmas outreach for children in the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia. The breakfast, as well as a bake sale and auction, will be held Saturday from 6-11 a.m. in the Family Life Center at the church, 2659 S. Chipley Ford Road.
STATESVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Grace Baptist Church in Albemarle celebrates 100th birthday

The phrase one local church adopted about God’s grace has taken on a double meaning with its recent celebration: “100 Years of Grace.”. Grace Baptist Church, at 644 Edgemont St., Albemarle, celebrated its 100th birthday on Sunday. The church was born out of a facility called Almond’s Hall. One hundred...
ALBEMARLE, NC
gilaherald.com

Adam’s Road to perform at First Baptist Church of Safford

SAFFORD – The First Baptist Church of Safford is proud to present Adam’s Road for a free music and testimony event. The event will be held Monday, Oct. 4, at the First Baptist Church of Safford at 1109 S. 7th Ave., starting at 6:30 p.m. This is a free event.
SAFFORD, AZ
Monte Vista Journal

Calvary Baptist Church holds Back to School Bash

MONTE VISTA — The Calvary Baptist Church held a Halloween-themed Back to School Bash on Saturday, Sept. 25. There were lots of activities and free hot dogs and popcorn for all who attended. The inside of the church was set up with various booths that included games for children of...
MONTE VISTA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy