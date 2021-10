Despite it’s low profile, there’s little doubt left that the Nike Air Ship is one of the most important sneakers of all time. Before Jordan Brand and the Air Jordan line were created, Michael Jordan wore the aforementioned model as a Nike-endorsed athlete during his rookie campaign in the 1984-85 NBA season, but the league was opposed to the shoe’s striking black and red colorway and prohibited him from wearing it on the court. The brand took the incident as a marketing opportunity by releasing ads about the Air Jordan 1 being banned from the league. That myth stood for decades before it was discovered that the NBA barred Jordan from wearing the Air Ship. Now, one of his original pairs is hitting the auction block—and acquiring the pair will be costly.

