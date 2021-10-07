How to Watch: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

After back-to-back road trips, the Buccaneers return home for the first time since Week Two to face their in-state rivals from down south. The Miami Dolphins come to town toting a 1-3 record and some question marks at quarterback, thanks to previous starter Tua Tongavailoa being sidelined with injury. It will be Bucs quarterback Tom Brady's former backup Jacoby Brissett who will get the start for the Dolphins in his place as Brady stares down a Brian Flores defense that should have some pretty familiar tendencies from pair's time together in New England, as well.