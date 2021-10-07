CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League club Newcastle sold to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

LONDON -- Premier League club Newcastle sold to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF.

Sportico

Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires EPL’s Newcastle United for $409 Million

A consortium, led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and including PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, has completed the acquisition of the English Premier League’s Newcastle United for £300 million ($409 million), according to a statement from the league. The EPL said it received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control the club. The group purchases the club from British billionaire Michael James Wallace Ashley, who bought Newcastle for £134 million in 2007. Ashley and PIF have been in talks since 2018, but the deal was stalled because Saudi Arabia suspended beIN, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Amnesty urges Premier League to block Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle

The Premier League has been urged to consider Saudi Arabia’s “appalling” human rights record before it approves the Saudi-led consortium’s takeover of Newcastle. The call has come from Amnesty International, which also wants the Premier League to introduce a new owners’ and directors’ test which would include an emphasis on human rights.
UEFA
stockxpo.com

Saudi wealth fund buys England’s Newcastle United soccer club after months of wrangling

A Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on October 02, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. A Saudi consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has successfully purchased England’s Newcastle United soccer team after 18 months of protracted disputes. A major final obstacle was overcome Thursday...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Pif
Telegraph

Saudi Arabia's Newcastle takeover branded a 'bitter blow for human rights'

Newcastle's Saudi takeover was branded an "extremely bitter blow for human rights" on Thursday night after the Premier League ignored 11th hour pleas to reject the deal. Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and Amnesty had desperately appealed to England's top tier to avoid "caving in". Cengiz told Telegraph Sport the league was effectively letting crown prince Mohammed bin Salman "wash his reputation, and sully the name of sports".
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

EFL chief Rick Parry says ‘horse has bolted’ on sovereign wealth funds owning clubs after controversial Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle are now 80 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) following the completion of a takeover deal on Thursday. While a lot of the attention has been on the country’s abysmal human rights record, it has also again raised questions over whether investment funds run on behalf of a state were having a distortive, disruptive impact on football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
