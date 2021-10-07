CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT triple a: Most deer strike October through December

By Greg Little
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago
Deer Photo credit Getty Images

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio)-During October through December 2020, most of the car strikes involving deer occurred October through December, according to data from the UConn Crash Repository and analyzed by the Connecticut Triple A, the automobile club announced.

Nearly four hundred crashes occurred, last year, the most since 2011, said Triple A spokesperson Fran Mayko. Thirty one of the accidents involved serious injuries, including one fatality.

According to the data, Farmington led the list with twenty accidents, Wallingford had seventeen and Orange recorded sixteen.

Mayko said Seventy-five percent of the accidents occurred outside daylight hours.

Mayko suggests drivers blast their horn to frighten deer, buckle up, and avoid swerving into another lane, creating a more serious accident.

#Ct#Deer#Automobile#Seventeen#Accident#Wtic Radio#The Connecticut Triple A
