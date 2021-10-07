CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage Rates Decrease Slightly, Freddie Mac Reports

By Ariana Fine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) results show that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.99% for the week ending October 7. “Mortgage rates continue to hover at around three percent again this week due to rising economic and financial market uncertainties,” says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Unfortunately, with the expectation that both mortgage rates and home prices will continue to rise, competition remains high and housing affordability is declining.”

