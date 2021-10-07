Mortgage Rates Decrease Slightly, Freddie Mac Reports

It’s the season of mists, mellow fruitfulness and, less romantically, mortgage maturity.This month, the highest number of fixed-rate mortgage agreements this year will come to an end.Almost £30bn of home loans will tip from the initial rate to the lender’s default, or standard variable rate (SVR), as the number of concluding fixed rate mortgage agreements spikes.But with between a quarter and half of all borrowers languishing on the SVR – usually significantly more expensive and in a constant state of flux thanks to being variable – letting things slide costs borrowers more than £490m every year, according to the latest...

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO