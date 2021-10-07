Have Your Ramos and Eat It Too

What impact is your diet really having? Are the foods you eat harmful, or could they be saving your life?. We are facing a growing epidemic of diet-related chronic diseases and a climate change crisis, both of which are linked to high meat consumption. What we eat impacts our health and the health of our children. But its impact is much bigger than that. It also affects the entire planet. The truth is, you can actually make a big difference to your health and the planet and it starts with your knife and fork. In this incredible conversation with John Robbins you’ll discover the flaws with mainstream nutrition advice, how to eat less meat and more plants, and ways you can make more conscious food choices.

FITNESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO