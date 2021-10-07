CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Have Your Ramos and Eat It Too

By Brad Thomas Parsons
Punch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirthday cake, rye bread, seaweed—the tincture has become a vehicle for adding unusual, highly concentrated flavors to your cocktail. While many bars have decommissioned their battalion of bitters bottles—which once stood shoulder to shoulder on the bar top, ready to deploy a powerful dash or drop into an awaiting cocktail—in favor of a pared-down selection, it’s not uncommon to see the most reached-for brands or house blends standing alongside one or two bottled tinctures. Not nearly as flashy as their ornately labeled counterparts, unadorned tincture bottles can still be found rounding out the liquid seasoning rack of many bars. Known for delivering a concentrated blast of flavor, the tinctures gracing bar tops today have evolved from mere enhancers to highly unusual flavor bombs.

punchdrink.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Food Ticket: eat your way to Peru with blueberries

One of the most popular fruits in the world – and for good reason. There are few countries that can match Peru’s distinction as a superfood producer. Surpassing coffee and avocado, the blueberry has become the country's leading export – and demand for Peruvian blueberries continues to grow exponentially worldwide.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Can Eating Too Much Pumpkin Really Turn Your Skin Orange?

Fall is here, which means it's time for all things pumpkin. Well, past time, if you go by the season-jumping marketers who keep scooching fall flavors forward to the point where we may soon be celebrating the 4thof July with All-American pumpkin pie ... which might actually not a bad idea, since according to the University of Missouri, pumpkins are native to the Americas.
HEALTH
skinnynews.com

Will Eating Avocados Improve Your Longevity?

The World Health Organization reveals that Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Luckily, there’s good news. As much as 80% of heart disease (and stroke) can be prevented through a healthy lifestyle. This includes regular exercise, quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and, of course, a healthy and balanced diet. This is where the longevity benefits of avocados weigh in.
NUTRITION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
todaysparent.com

If your kid’s being dramatic about eating broccoli, they may have good reason

It’s a scene most parents probably know all too well: your family is at the dinner table and your kid is refusing to touch the few pieces of green veggie you’ve dared to include on their plate. After unsuccessfully trying to get them to give the broccoli or brussels sprouts a chance, your kid is suddenly in hysterics—and you’re rolling your eyes because this response feels like overkill. It’s just broccoli, right?
KIDS
elonnewsnetwork.com

ELON EATS: Prego’s fettuccine Alfredo is a must-have

After Publix bought out Prego’s Trattoria former location, the restaurant was forced to relocate. Now found on Huffman Mill Rd, the newly rebuilt Prego’s is back to serving the Burlington community. The Italian restaurant is just eight minutes away from Elon University’s campus, perfect for a dinner night out with friends.
ELON, NC
Punch

For Glendon Hartley, the Old-Fashioned Is Personal

The Service Bar co-owner thinks that all the ingredients you choose to use say something about who you are. Elijah Craig Bourbon’s annual Old-Fashioned Week returns for its second year supporting the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, October 15-24. Sign up your bar or restaurant to participate by featuring Elijah Craig Old-Fashioned riffs on your menu.
FOOD & DRINKS
Punch

Your New (Old) Favorite Martini

From the Ford Cocktail to the Alberto, there’s a whole world of classic Martinis patiently waiting to be rediscovered. Every so often, as the cocktail revival drives steadily on, a new—that is, newly appreciated—Martini enters the bar world zeitgeist. The Alaska. The Tuxedo No. 2. The Turf Club. The it Martini is ever in flux. In wondering what might come next, we looked back at the unsung classics of the first Golden Age of cocktails and the decades that followed to find the best Martinis just waiting to be rediscovered.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Arnold
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Vegans Can Have Wings, Too at Sunshine Vegan Eats

“It’s an amazing day at Sunshine Vegan Eats!” This is how Chef Nikki, a firm believer in spreading kindness and positivity, always greets her customers at her restaurant Sunshine Vegan Eats, which celebrated its one-year anniversary in early March of 2021. It all began with a car accident that prompted...
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In Oregon

The 48 Ounce Margarita At Margarita Factory In Oregon Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

Sweet and salty, boasting a winning combination of tequila and lime, there’s little more satisfying than a margarita. In Oregon, if it’s a big, boozy margarita you’re craving, your best bet is to head to Margarita Factory. As its name suggests, this restaurant specializes in Mexican-inspired spirits, with margaritas that are hailed as the best […] The post The 48 Ounce Margarita At Margarita Factory In Oregon Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
wtuz.com

Eat Your Art Out on Tuesday to Support TAP

Mary Alice Reporting – Residents are asked to dine in or order take-out at four participating restaurants to support the Tuscarawas Arts Partnership. Eat Your Art Out is tomorrow (Tuesday) and it’s a fundraiser to support TAP as they grow the arts culture in Tuscarawas County. Executive Director Wilma Mullet...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Punch

Fourth Degree Cocktail

By 1922, the Martini formula was veering more towards dry—or at least semi-sweet—with the creation of the Fourth Degree, a London-born mixture of gin, both sweet and dry vermouths and several dashes of absinthe. Think of it as a Perfect Martini, improved.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chile Peppers#Eat It#Vegetables#Food Drink#Magnus On Water#Microdose#Fino
Punch

Enhanced Whiskey Cocktail

Elijah Craig Bourbon’s annual Old-Fashioned Week returns for its second year supporting the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, October 15-24. Sign up your bar or restaurant to participate by featuring Elijah Craig Old-Fashioned riffs on your menu. Negranza specifically designed this Old-Fashioned variation as a way to reduce waste from the...
DRINKS
Punch

For Alex Negranza, the Old-Fashioned Invites Curiosity

In the classic template, the bar manager at MARCH sees a limitless format to entice all types of drinkers. Elijah Craig Bourbon’s annual Old-Fashioned Week returns for its second year supporting the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, October 15-24. Sign up your bar or restaurant to participate by featuring Elijah Craig Old-Fashioned riffs on your menu.
FOOD & DRINKS
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards that are Almost too Pretty to Eat

Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board! (OH! That was a happy accident!)
DANVILLE, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foodmatters.com

How To Eat To Save Your Life with John Robbins

What impact is your diet really having? Are the foods you eat harmful, or could they be saving your life?. We are facing a growing epidemic of diet-related chronic diseases and a climate change crisis, both of which are linked to high meat consumption. What we eat impacts our health and the health of our children. But its impact is much bigger than that. It also affects the entire planet. The truth is, you can actually make a big difference to your health and the planet and it starts with your knife and fork. In this incredible conversation with John Robbins you’ll discover the flaws with mainstream nutrition advice, how to eat less meat and more plants, and ways you can make more conscious food choices.
FITNESS
Clean Eating

Eat More Beets for Your Heart, Brain and Endurance

Back in 2006, I wrote the first edition of a book called The 150 Healthiest Foods on Earth. I included beets, a food that I have long loved and appreciated. But after a couple of decades of practice as a nutritionist, I have to admit I haven’t found too many people who actually like them – borscht lovers being a notable exception.
NUTRITION
Punch

Allies Cocktail

The improved formula—that is, a traditional recipe gussied up with a splash of this or that—informs many early Martinis poised for a comeback. Take for instance, the Allies Cocktail, a 50/50 Martini dressed up with several dashes of savory-spicy Kümmel (the name refers to the alliance of English gin, French vermouth and Russian Kummel).
FOOD & DRINKS
rvahub.com

Richmond VegFest Solves Your Saturday Eating Plans

Richard Hayes is the co-founder of RVAHub. When he isn't rounding up neighborhood news, he's likely watching soccer or chasing down the latest and greatest board game. Music in the Park Rocks on Sunday — If anyone says Sunday Funday they’ll be asked to leave the park. MITP closes out...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy