Have Your Ramos and Eat It Too
Birthday cake, rye bread, seaweed—the tincture has become a vehicle for adding unusual, highly concentrated flavors to your cocktail. While many bars have decommissioned their battalion of bitters bottles—which once stood shoulder to shoulder on the bar top, ready to deploy a powerful dash or drop into an awaiting cocktail—in favor of a pared-down selection, it’s not uncommon to see the most reached-for brands or house blends standing alongside one or two bottled tinctures. Not nearly as flashy as their ornately labeled counterparts, unadorned tincture bottles can still be found rounding out the liquid seasoning rack of many bars. Known for delivering a concentrated blast of flavor, the tinctures gracing bar tops today have evolved from mere enhancers to highly unusual flavor bombs.punchdrink.com
