The USD continued to rise against some of its major counterparts yesterday yet corrected somewhat lower during today’s Asian session. Market focus seems to shift to the release of the US CPI rates for September as well as the Fed’s September meeting minutes. Should the CPI release show that inflationary pressures in the US economy accelerated we may see the USD gaining as such a scenario could increase the pressure on the Fed to start tapering its QE program. On the monetary front we highlight the release of the Fed’s September meeting minutes later on in the American session. Any additional hawkish signals stemming from Fed policymaker’s statements could provide additional support for the USD. The big miss of the US NFP figure for September could give the Fed cold feet, but the drop of the unemployment rate to its lowest post-pandemic level could provide comfort and encouragement for the Fed to proceed with its tapering plans.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO