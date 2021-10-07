Former Astros ace Dallas Keuchel left off White Sox playoff roster

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa hit his career-high 25th homer with a three-run shot and the Houston Astros clinched the AL West with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the fourth division title in five seasons and 10th overall for the Astros. They’re in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, extending a franchise record. Manager Dusty Baker’s Astros will open the AL Division Series on Oct. 7 against the Chicago White Sox — home field for that best-of-five matchup is still to be determined. Astros mascot Orbit dashed onto the field at Minute Maid Park waving a huge orange flag that touted their division title as the players cheered and embraced after the final out. Tampa Bay has already clinched the top seed in the AL playoffs.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO