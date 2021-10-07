CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Astros ace Dallas Keuchel left off White Sox playoff roster

By Matt Young
Beaumont Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Astros won't be facing former teammate Dallas Keuchel in the American League Division Series. Keuchel, who entered the season as the White Sox No. 2 starter, struggled mightily in his second season in Chicago. After going 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA for Chicago in 2020, the 33-year-old lefthander went 9-9 with a 5.28 ERA, but he was still thought to be a strong candidate to be kept on the playoff roster as an option out of the bullpen.

