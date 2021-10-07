Sparkling Champagne Sales Ease Gloom Over Ravaged Vineyard

REITs can insulate your portfolio against economic slowdowns, but investors should be picky. These top REIT stocks can help investors weather a downturn. Parts of the real estate sector can offer insulation against economic downturns. Even though the economy is still in a growth cycle, its recovery from the pandemic is waning, with investors concerned about inflation risks and the persistent delta variant of the coronavirus eroding that growth and potentially even reversing it over time. Cautious investors can be ahead of the curve if they get into defensive positions before economic cycles change. Well-chosen income-generating real estate investment trusts – which buy up property, collect rent and pass at least 90% of their taxable income along to shareholders – can serve as a defensive investment. REITs provide steady income through dividend distributions, which increase investment returns, and are therefore a good metric for how REITs are performing. It's best to focus on REITs in stable markets like storage, distribution and data centers, and health care facilities because their values are unlikely to experience major fluctuations during an economic downturn. These seven REITs have the promise to deliver positive performance during more challenging economic times.

