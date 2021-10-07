CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparkling Champagne Sales Ease Gloom Over Ravaged Vineyard

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - Champagne sales are set to reach a four-year high this year, driven by strong exports to the United States and Australia, champagne wine growers lobby SGV said on Thursday, adding that Brexit and a row with Russia had not hit volumes. The forecast should cheer wine producers...

AFP

Rising demand pushes oil to fresh multi-year peaks

World oil prices vaulted Monday to fresh multi-year pinnacles on strong demand and tight supplies, fueling inflation worries and weighing on most global stock markets. Attention this week will focus on US and Chinese inflation data, with surging prices across the world becoming increasingly problematic for governments as economies reopen and demand for goods returns as supplies remain constrained.
T3.com

I tried Coravin Sparkling – it keeps opened Champagne fizzing like new for 2 weeks

The original Coravin used a needle to inject inert gas into wine bottles, allowing you to pour out a glass or two, yet keeping the wine left in the bottle quaffable for years. The new Coravin Sparkling is arguably even cleverer. Can you guess why? Yep: it keeps sparkling wine – your Champagne, Prosecco, Cava and vintage Lambrini – as fizzy as when you first opened it for up to two weeks. I've been trying it out – it's a bitch of a job, but someone has to do it – and I can confirm that it totally works.
GovExec.com

America Is Running Out of Everything

Is it just me, or does it feel like America is running out of everything?. I visited CVS last week to pick up some at-home COVID-19 tests. They’d been sold out for a week, an employee told me. So I asked about paper towels. “We’re out of those too,” he said. “Try Walgreens.” I drove to a Walgreens that had paper towels. But when I asked a pharmacist to fill some very common prescriptions, he told me the store had run out. “Try the Target up the road,” he suggested. Target’s pharmacy had the meds, but its front area was alarmingly barren, like the canned-food section of a grocery store one hour before a hurricane makes landfall.
invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
WDBO

The Latest: Biden vaccine order moves closer to enforcement

WASHINGTON — The Biden’s administration’s mandate that employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing has moved one step closer to enforcement. On Tuesday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration finalized the initial draft of the emergency order and sent it to the White...
US News and World Report

New Zealand Food Prices Rise in September

WELLINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand food prices rose 0.5 percent in September, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday, while the index rose 4.0 percent from the same month last year. Food prices make up nearly 19 percent of the consumer price index. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
AFP

Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch

In Mumbai's jewellery bazaar, Kavita Jogani gingerly places her wedding bangles on the shopkeeper's scales, one of the thousands of Indians parting with their most cherished asset -- gold. - 'You start crying' - Gold has immense financial and cultural significance in India -- it is considered essential at weddings, birthdays and religious ceremonies, and also seen as a safe asset that can be transferred from one generation to the next. 
AFP

Canada pledges action on methane as momentum builds for COP26

Energy exporter Canada on Monday promised tough action against methane, a major contributor to climate change, as momentum builds for an ambitious global deal in Glasgow next month. Twenty-four more nations pledged action against methane in a virtual meeting led by the United States and the European Union, which earlier announced a joint initiative on the potent gas. Canada will aim to reduce methane from its oil and gas sector by at least 75 percent by 2030 from 2012 levels, becoming the first country to back a goal by the International Energy Agency, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said. "A 75 percent target is an important goal, and we encourage other oil- and gas-producing nations to adopt it," he said.
TheConversationAU

Suddenly we are in the middle of a global energy crisis. What happened?

Far from emerging from the COVID shock awash with fuel, as might be expected after an economic slowdown, the world is entering a new energy crisis the like of which hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. European and Asian gas prices are at an all-time high, the oil price is at a three-year high, and the price of coal is soaring on the back of energy shortages across China, India and Germany. The surge in demand is being driven mostly by recovering economies and anticipated extreme weather across Europe and north-east Asia. China is stockpiling domestic coal and gas reserves, and Russia...
AFP

Macron announces 30-billion-euro plan to re-industrialise France

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced a plan worth 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to re-industrialise France on the basis of innovative and green-friendly technologies including electric cars, hydrogen fuel and efficient nuclear plants. Six months before a presidential election and one month ahead of a UN climate summit, Macron said France had taken key decisions "15-20 years later than some of our European neighbours" and now needed "to become a nation of innovation and research again". The spending was to address "a kind of growth deficit" for France brought on by insufficient investment in the past, he told an audience of company leaders and university students at the Elysee Palace. France, he said, needed to return to "a virtuous cycle" which consisted of "innovating, producing and exporting and in that way finance our social model" as part of a new "France 2030" plan.
US News and World Report

7 Best REITs to Buy for a Recession

REITs can insulate your portfolio against economic slowdowns, but investors should be picky. These top REIT stocks can help investors weather a downturn. Parts of the real estate sector can offer insulation against economic downturns. Even though the economy is still in a growth cycle, its recovery from the pandemic is waning, with investors concerned about inflation risks and the persistent delta variant of the coronavirus eroding that growth and potentially even reversing it over time. Cautious investors can be ahead of the curve if they get into defensive positions before economic cycles change. Well-chosen income-generating real estate investment trusts – which buy up property, collect rent and pass at least 90% of their taxable income along to shareholders – can serve as a defensive investment. REITs provide steady income through dividend distributions, which increase investment returns, and are therefore a good metric for how REITs are performing. It's best to focus on REITs in stable markets like storage, distribution and data centers, and health care facilities because their values are unlikely to experience major fluctuations during an economic downturn. These seven REITs have the promise to deliver positive performance during more challenging economic times.
US News and World Report

Opening, Ticket Prices Announced for Peppa Pig Theme Park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A standalone Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort is set to open Feb. 24, park officials announced Tuesday. Officials also announced ticket prices. A one-day ticket for the central Florida park will be $34.99 at the gate and $30.99 online. An annual...
