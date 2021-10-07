Peeks of afternoon sun in the forecast for Connecticut
Connecticut will see sunny skies and warm temperatures this Thursday afternoon before a cooldown in the evening.
Temperatures will be in the low-70s but will drop back into the upper-50s under partly cloudy skies tonight.
Friday will be the warmer day of the week under partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.
Saturday will see cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-60s.
Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and another round of temperatures in the low-60s. A shower is also possible for Sunday.
NOW: A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 70s!
NEXT: Dry to end the week, but spotty showers still possible this weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine into the afternoon with highs in the 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy - some patchy fog again late. Lows in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs around 75.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and a little cooler with spotty showers possible. Highs around 67.
SUNDAY: Cloudy - spotty showers possible with a storm offshore. Highs around 67.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with highs around 71.
