Connecticut State

Peeks of afternoon sun in the forecast for Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Connecticut will see sunny skies and warm temperatures this Thursday afternoon before a cooldown in the evening.

Temperatures will be in the low-70s but will drop back into the upper-50s under partly cloudy skies tonight.

Friday will be the warmer day of the week under partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Saturday will see cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-60s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and another round of temperatures in the low-60s. A shower is also possible for Sunday.

NOW: A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 70s!

NEXT: Dry to end the week, but spotty showers still possible this weekend.

FORECAST

TODAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine into the afternoon with highs in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy - some patchy fog again late. Lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs around 75.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and a little cooler with spotty showers possible. Highs around 67.

SUNDAY: Cloudy - spotty showers possible with a storm offshore. Highs around 67.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with highs around 71.

Connecticut State
News 12

News 12

