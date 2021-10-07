CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Vets plea for help

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 11 toured the homeless encampment outside the VA in Brentwood with Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough and Congressman Mark Takano. Elex Michaelson talked with veterans who are living on the streets and pressed McDonough for solutions from lawmakers.

wisr680.com

Program Helping Unsheltered Local Vets

An organization that helps veterans in Butler and many surrounding counties has assistance available for local service members in need. The Veterans Leadership Program is able to assist veterans in need of rental payments, utility costs, moving costs, or emergency housing. This group recently received over $1 million from the...
BUTLER, PA
hot96.com

Service Dogs for Vets

A local non-profit is raising money for two local veterans in need of service dogs. Battleground 22 is an Evansville-based non-profit organization dedicated to helping military veterans and first responders. The group’s latest mission is to provide service dogs to two veterans. The service dogs are intended to help the...
PETS
Union Leader

Hassan pursues bill to help vets within 7 days of leaving service

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., is proposing bipartisan legislation to reduce the risk of veteran suicides by requiring federal officials to reach out to them within three weeks of ending their military service. The measure would compel the Department of Veterans Affairs to send a veteran’s information to the local VA...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dothan Eagle

Disabled vets are undercompensated

Our disabled veterans are grossly under compensated and have been for generations. This is most especially true for our totally and permanently disabled veterans. Our disabled veterans have been asking Congress for fair and adequate compensation since the end of World War I in 1918. That was a 103 years...
DOTHAN, AL
Mark Takano
Person
Denis Mcdonough
Daily Beast

Army Fires Lt. Colonel Whose Secret Life Was Exposed by Women

The Army has relieved a lieutenant colonel of his command after multiple women alleged that he had carried on affairs with them and lied about his deployments in order to keep them secret—but he hasn’t been drummed out of the military. Richard Kane Mansir’s double life was exposed by his...
MILITARY
News 12

Vets, residents donate goods in Upper Nyack to help Afghan refugees

It was a successful weekend for veterans helping out Afghans refugees in the Hudson Valley. Vets and local residents donated goods to the VFW post in Upper Nyack Saturday. Everything is headed straight to refugee camps at a military base in New Jersey. The VFW in Upper Nyack will be...
NYACK, NY
local21news.com

Missouri vet helps build Tiny Homes for homeless vets in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA — A former U.S. Army Corporal Chris Stout, Missouri, who was injured in Afghanistan in 2005 visited Harrisburg today. Stout is helping "Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania" advance their initiative to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for the homeless veterans in the area. Chris Stout says...
HARRISBURG, PA
kentuckytoday.com

New online healthcare website helps vets explore options

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The American Association of Retired Persons, or AARP, has launched a new tool to help veterans, military families and their caregivers explore healthcare options available through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or the Department of Defense. “Now more than ever, veterans and military families need...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Clinton Journal

Color guard gives to help Civil War vet project

CLINTON — The Clinton Color Guard recently presented 8th grade social studies teacher Kelbey McMath with a $1,000 donation for the “Good Cemeterian Project.”. The “Good Cemeterian Project” allows 8th grade students the opportunity to research a local Civil War veteran using primary and secondary sources and to create a project based on the veteran’s life.
CLINTON, IL
The Baltimore Sun

Annapolis-based Navy nuclear engineer and his wife charged with trying to pass secrets to a foreign government

A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife, who live in Annapolis, have been arrested on charges of trying to pass secrets to a foreign government, according to a federal court document unsealed Sunday. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were taken into custody Saturday in Jefferson County, West Virginia, on espionage charges, the Justice Department said in a news release. A federal court filing alleges the ...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Issue Is: Rep. Katie Porter, Brian Tyler Cohen, Michael Knowles, Sec. Denis Mcdonough, Rep. Mark Takano

LOS ANGELES - Another week of "The Issue Is," another week of a political line-up you won’t see anywhere else on TV. First, following a devastating oil spill off the coast of Orange County, Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-CA) joins Elex Michaelson to discuss the on-going investigation into the leak’s cause, holding the responsible parties accountable, as well as the latest from inside the contentious budget battle on Capitol Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
