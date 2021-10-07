Star Citizen Reveals CitizenCon Schedule and Panel Details Ahead of Saturday Event

The Brawler is coming to the Lord of the Rings Online next week, and Standing Stone Games has released a brief teaser showing off the new class. All of the recent changes in the game are, of course, leading up to the release of Fate of Gundabad, and the Brawler marks the first new class for the game in years. That said, from the teaser, the Brawler looks playable in a couple of ways, so if you're looking to go and unleash a flurry of punches into the faces of any nearby Orcs, you'll be able to do that. Though you'll be able to play defensively at least sometimes in order to protect your fellowship. Primarily, though, it seems that the Brawler will be truer to its name and be ready for those who want to balance a bit more on the offensive end. Still, there’s plenty to learn about the class and see whether it might be for your or not.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO