Star Citizen Reveals CitizenCon Schedule and Panel Details Ahead of Saturday Event

mmorpg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Citizen's next event has an official schedule. Cloud Imperium Gameshas released the schedule for Saturday's CitizenCon. The event will be a mix of live and recorded presentations, broadcast on the game's official Twitch channel. The events kick off on October 9th at 3PM UTC/11am Eastern, and will begin with...

www.mmorpg.com

#Citizencon#Cig#Planetary Tools Tech#Cloud Imperium
