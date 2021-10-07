CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Warehouse automation, delivery robot markets poised for growth

By DC Velocity Staff
dcvelocity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drive toward logistics automation continues, with two recent studies predicting strong growth in demand for warehouse automation equipment and delivery robots over the next five to 10 years. A report from global technology market researcher Interact Analysis predicts the warehouse automation market will grow from a value of $29.6...

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

Related
dcvelocity.com

Companies shift IT priorities, put greater focus on emerging tech

More companies are shifting their information technology priorities in response to changing consumer spending habits and market uncertainty, according to a recent report from enterprise analytics software provider Teradata. The report surveyed IT decision-makers from companies around the world to determine where they are focusing their IT investments in the year ahead.
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

LTL and truckload rates to continue growth spurt in fourth quarter, index says

Less than truckload (LTL) carriers have increased their rates in recent months despite a trend toward lower average weight per shipment that was likely caused by a broad shift from brick and mortar retail to e-commerce, according to a freight sector analysis from the investment bank Cowen Inc. and logistics provider AFS Logistics LLC.
RETAIL
KDVR.com

Hummingbird Growth & Automation

It seems like everyone is looking for good clients these days, but it can be hard to fill the calendar. What if, instead of sorting through applicant after applicant, you had a program that could find the best prospects for you? That’s what Hummingbird Growth & Automation does. CEO, Bruno Nicoletti, is offering 20% off to anyone who sets a demo this week. Visit the website, or call 720-864-0999.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Robot#Market Research#Market Segment#Interact Analysis#Target#Covid#Dematic
MarketWatch

SAP U.S. stock ticks up as cloud revenue pushes outlook higher

U.S. shares of SAP SE (SAP) rose in the extended session Tuesday after the enterprise software company said strong momentum in its cloud computing segment is allowing it to raise its outlook for the year. American depositary receipts of Germany-based SAP rose 2.2% after hours, following a 0.4% decline to close the regular session at $134.63. The company said that cloud services revenue rose 20% in the third quarter to 2.39 billion euros, raising total revenue to 6.84 billion euros. As a result, SAP now expects cloud revenue for the year of 9.4 billion to 9.6 billion euros, up from its previous forecast range of 9.3 billion to 9.5 billion. Cloud and software revenue for the year is now expected to be 23.8 billion to 24.2 billion euros, up from a previous forecast of 23.6 billion to 24 billion euros.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Haelixa Collaborates With QIMA, Diamond Denim on Supply Chain Transparency

Haelixa, a DNA traceability provider, and QIMA, which offers supply chain compliance solutions, have collaborated to offer a package of physical traceability and auditing solutions. The offer addresses the need for 100 percent reliable data linked to the origin of products and standards applied in global supply chains. Haelixa’s traceability solution is based on DNA and provides a forensic proof for product origin and authenticity from source to retail. Haelixa can develop a unique DNA marker to identify a specific brand, supplier, collection or even production lot and material type. Unlike in a paper-based chain of custody or in blockchains, the product...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Building Automation and Controls Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Schneider Electric, Siemens, Legrand, Johnson Controls

Global Building Automation and Controls Market Research Report 2016-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Building Automation and Controls Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Honeywell, Tyco, Siemens, Legrand, Johnson Controls, Bosch Security Systems, Schneider Electric, Control4, United Technologies & Lutron.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rebel Yell

Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) Market: Poised For a Strong Growth by 2027 Outlook Post Covid-19 Scenario

The report offers a 360-degree analysis of all the segments that are responsible for the growth of the Market. The study on the Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) Market analyses the current competitive landscape and the changing dynamics because of a plethora of factors impacting the growth of the Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) Market. The study also includes information on the important players across the Market. The study has also comprises information about the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures in the Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) Market.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Dachser USA’s services for the Life Science and Healthcare industry arrives safely and on-time

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, no industry has required the high levels of precise, sophisticated logistics services as much as the Life Science and Healthcare sector. Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics, a subsidiary of global logistics provider Dachser, is committed to expanding, enhancing and evolving its services for the Life Science and Healthcare industry to ensure it meets the needs of its customers and the marketplace. In fact, Dachser USA is serving as a sponsor and roundtable participant at the upcoming LogiPharma Conference, which will be held on Oct. 19-20 at the Hilton Philadelphia in Penns Landing, PA.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

ASCM, Prologis launch warehousing education program

In an effort to address the growing need for warehouse workers nationwide, the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) has launched a warehousing certification program, developed in partnership with logistics real estate giant Prologis. The companies say the effort is designed to help fill the record number of available warehouse jobs now and in the future, and to provide workers with a solid foundation for a career in logistics. The number of warehouse and logistics industry workers nationwide has reached record levels and is expected to grow considerably over the next several years. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 1.4 million workers in the U.S. warehousing and storage sector, and the transportation, warehousing, and related fields—which were the second-highest jobs growth sector in the United States during the month of August—are projected to have 600,000 new openings by 2029. “The use of e-commerce skyrocketed at the beginning of the pandemic when we went on lockdown, and then kept rising even when in-person shopping was possible,” according to ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi. “In addition, the industry has had to shift from just-in-time to just-in-case, resulting in more warehouses than ever before. The skills covered in this program are essential for supply chain professionals in the warehouse and out.” The ASCM program targets entry- and mid-level warehousing workers, but is also suitable for professionals already working in sourcing, purchasing, supplier relationship management, or contract management as well as individuals looking to get into the supply chain field, both groups say. There are no prerequisites for the program, which consists of 20 hours of online, self-paced courses and a final exam. “The ongoing labor shortage is creating havoc with the supply chain and in communities across the nation. This program provides jobseekers a solid foundation to begin their logistics career and gives them a competitive advantage in the job market,” Steven Hussain, Prologis’ vice president of workforce programs and community relations, said in a statement. “This is a real-world curriculum designed with input from industry leaders. The program will help logistics companies find the talent they need to continue to grow and meet the evolving demands of the modern economy.”
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

General Motors Developing Connected Camera Platform

General Motors is working to develop a range of new technologies and features for future GM vehicles, enhancing comfort, convenience, and safety. Among these technologies is a new connected camera platform. The new connected car platform was revealed last week by General Motors vice president of Global Innovation Pam Fletcher...
TECHNOLOGY
chatsports.com

Service Delivery Automation Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends across the Globe by 2026

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Service Delivery Automation Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Service Delivery Automation market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
dcvelocity.com

Raising the bar

Just-in-time manufacturing depends on supply chains operating at the highest-levels of precision possible. Materials arrive on-site just before manufacturing commences, enabling production operations to stay lean and squeeze maximum output out of available space, but leaving little slack time or margin for error. Rather than adding waste for the sake of “just-in-case” planning, manufacturers need resiliency in supply chains, achieved through simplicity, flexibility, speed – and yes, some strategic, efficient stockpiling and redundancy.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Forming Custom Access Solutions with Prefab Equipment Platforms

As companies grow, their facilities can change drastically with it. And with this development can often come growing pains for companies, frequently requiring large equipment and machine installations to meet demand. As such, a manufacturing facility can change a lot over a decade or more (for instance). And although the new piece of equipment helps increase production, there might not be many solutions readily available to access it for repairs or maintenance. Temporary access solutions can serve the short term but can be impractical if regular upkeep is required.
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Accenture adds another acquisition to Industry X division

Consulting firm Accenture is staying on the takeover trail, announcing this week that it will further expand its supply chain expertise by acquiring one of the largest systems integrators of enterprise technology vendor Infor’s asset management software. The New York-based firm has acquired Advoco, an integrator of Infor’s software-as-a-service suite...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

TruckLabs Raises $15M Series A to Bring Aerodynamic, Fuel-Saving Device to Millions more Trucks

TruckLabs, a technology company helping transform the trucking industry, announced today that it has raised a $15 million Series A round to fund the continued growth of its product suite that empowers fleets to improve their operational performance by boosting fuel efficiency, increasing driver engagement, and reducing carbon emissions. The oversubscribed funding round was co-led by returning investors Calibrate Ventures, Autotech Ventures, and Uncork Capital. To date, TruckLabs has raised $24 million total in venture capital funding.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Financial Marketing Automation Market May Set New Growth Story | HubSpot, Adobe, Marketo

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Financial Marketing Automation Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Financial Marketing Automation market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Financial Marketing Automation industry as...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy