CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Dad who fled Afghanistan sues US to reunite with young sons

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An Afghan man who worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan says the Biden administration has ignored his pleas for help to evacuate his two young sons from Afghanistan after their mother died of a heart attack while being threatened by the Taliban. The International Refugee Assistance Project on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the man’s behalf. The father fears for his children’s safety and asked that he be identified only by his first name, Mohammad. Mohammad has been in California for two years fighting to be reunited with his family.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kion546.com

State Department taps new coordinator for Afghanistan relocation efforts

The State Department has tapped veteran diplomat Elizabeth Jones to lead the agency’s Afghanistan relocation and resettlement efforts, a senior State Department official told CNN Tuesday. Jones came out of retirement to take the role of Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) and officially started last week, the official said....
U.S. POLITICS
kion546.com

Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 gets out of Afghanistan

An Afghan interpreter who helped rescue then-Sen. Joe Biden after his helicopter was forced to land in a snowstorm 13 years ago has left Afghanistan, sources familiar tell CNN. Early Monday morning, the sources told CNN that the Human First Coalition, along with the State Department, successfully extracted Aman Khalili...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammad
Pharos-Tribune

US Sen. Todd Young column: The Unseen Problems in Afghanistan

To most Americans, foreign policy is not something they think about on a daily basis. But when the needle moves, it’s often because of gripping footage that finds its way to our screens. In Afghanistan, videos of American allies clinging to — and falling from — our military planes as...
FOREIGN POLICY
fox5dc.com

PAY IT FORWARD: Maryland resident helps those in DMV who fled Afghanistan

Images of thousands of Afghans fleeing the now Taliban-controlled Afghanistan were hard to watch and captured headlines for weeks. Now, as those same refugees are being resettled to our area, many are starting their new life in America with nothing. Manizha Azizi, a Maryland resident, knows that feeling first hand....
MARYLAND STATE
wabcradio.com

US Marine who rescued baby in Afghanistan under investigation

NEW YORK (77WABC) – It’s an image the world will never forget, a US Marine saving a baby’s life by pulling him to safety as a massive crowd gathered outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Now that marine, Lance Corporal Hunter Ian Clark, is under investigation. Clark’s command is looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

A flood of drugs from Afghanistan may become a bigger threat than terrorism

Hamid Mir is a Pakistani journalist and author. Pakistan and the United States have been trading accusations about who’s responsible for the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. Yet as they bicker, both countries are ignoring one important consequence of the Taliban takeover: the coming boom in Afghanistan’s narcotic trade, which presents a major threat to global health. In the next few years, a flood of drugs from Afghanistan may become a bigger threat than terrorism.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Ap#State
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HuffingtonPost

People Think Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Calling For Civil War’ With New Twitter Poll

Critics accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of calling for civil war with her latest provocative tweet. The conspiracy-peddling lawmaker polled her 448,300 Twitter followers Monday on whether they thought America should “have a national divorce.” She offered them three answers: “Yes, by R & D states”; “No, stay together;” and “Undecided.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump's rhetoric about Ashli Babbitt takes an unsettling turn

During the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a group of violent pro-Trump rioters made their way into the building and reached a doorway that led to a House chamber hallway. That hallway was an escape route for legislators who saw attackers through glass windows. As regular...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy