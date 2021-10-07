Oneida Kallet Theater welcomes Ozzmosis, an Ozzy Osbourne tribute show, on Halloween Eve

Oneida, N.Y. — Entertainment Services presents Ozzmosis, a world-class tribute show to Ozzy Osbourne, at the Oneida Kallet Civic Center on Halloween Eve, Oct. 30. Ozzmosis is a new production that redefines the boundaries of a tribute band, capturing the essence of the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. Officials say it is the closest recreation around of the rock star in his prime years. The members of the band take great pride in creating the next best thing to a live Ozzy performance that “transports you through time to experience the energy of Ozzy Osbourne,” according to Entertainment Services. As the song says, “You can’t kill rock-n-roll, it’s here to stay!” Ozzmosis proves it every time.