Who has better bullpen: Braves or Brewers?

By Midday Show W Andy Randy
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 5 days ago

The Atlanta Braves are set to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday afternoon.

How do these two teams stack up? Both the Braves and Brewers have been in the postseason in the past four years, giving both an even playing field as far as playoff experience goes.

The biggest question mark for the Braves that's continued most of the season is their bullpen. But is it better than the Brewers pen? Milwaukee's bullpen took a big blow when reliever Devin Williams fractured his hand after punching a wall.

92.9 The Game reporter Joe Patrick joined the Midday Show to discuss which team he believes has the better bullpen.

"It's possible that (the Braves bullpen) may be kind of underrated by fans and even reporters, like myself, who are closer to the team," Joe told Andy and Randy.

"I think the Brewers have a better bullpen than the Braves. The Brewers whole entire pitching staff is just really, really solid from top to bottom...and is obviously going to be a threat to knock the Braves out in this division series. In fact, that's probably one of the big reasons why the Brewers are slightly favored by the bookies in this series."

What question marks still linger for the Braves bullpen? Click the link above to hear what Joe thinks are their biggest concerns.

