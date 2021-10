Ravendex has announced the release of its first decentralized exchange with a proposed private sale date fixed for October 5, 2021. You can view the platform’s demo here. According to the Ravendex team, the $RAVE token is built on the Cardano Network and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens. Holding the token offers you the opportunity to interact with the Cardano network, endorse or give liquidity to Cardano projects, and can also be used for staking.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO