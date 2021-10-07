IPL 2021: RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates

In the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters 2021, World No. 2 and the top-seeded Daniil Medvedev will take on World No. 28 and the 23rd seeded Grigor Dimitrov. Daniil Medvedev wins his 50th match of the season as the World No. 2 reaches the 4th round of the Indian Wells for the first time in his career. Medvedev overcame Serbian Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6(1) to win his 9th consecutive match on the ATP Tour. Medvedev wrapped up the match in 1 hour and 30 minutes.

