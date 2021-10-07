Here are some Latino-owned businesses in Johnson County to support during Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond
We’re coming up on the end of Hispanic Heritage Month — but there’s still time to support Latino-owned businesses in Johnson County this month and beyond. National Hispanic Heritage Month runs annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year as a way to celebrate the histories and cultures of Americans whose ancestors came from Mexico, Spain, the Caribbean and Central and South America.shawneemissionpost.com
