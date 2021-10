Multiple members of the Pope’s historic bodyguard force, the elite Swiss guard, have tendered their resignation due to the imposition of a vaccine mandate in the Vatican. Since October 1, there has been a rigid requirement on individuals entering the Vatican to possess a “Green passport.” The passport should state that a person has been fully inoculated, or tested negative for COVID-19 within the last 48 hours, or recovered from the novel coronavirus. However, members of the oldest military corps in the globe that is in daily contact with the Pope are required to receive inoculation.

