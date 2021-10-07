CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 alternative energy sources to speed our transition away from fossil fuels

By Rachel Ramirez
CNN spoke with energy transition experts about the most reliable energy sources -- and their challenges -- to replace coal, oil and gas and halt the climate crisis.

The Independent

Report: Offshore wind supply chain worth $109B over 10 years

A group studying the economics of offshore wind energy in the U.S. says building and operating the nascent industry will be worth $109 billion to businesses in its supply chain over the next 10 years.The report by the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind comes as states on both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico are moving to enter or expand their role in the industry, and are making crucial decisions on what to spend and where to spend it.Multiple states, including New Jersey, want to become the hub of the supply chain that will support offshore wind energy in...
Senators introduce bill to help fossil fuel workers in changing energy industry

U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Tina Smith (D-MN) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) introduced the American Energy Worker Opportunity Act Thursday, which is designed to help transition energy workers from fossil fuels to renewable sources. The...
Fossil Fuel Stocks Are On Fire This Year

Alternative energy may be the future, but the past isn’t dead yet. Companies focused on developing and selling fossil fuels are having another moment in the sun. Whether this turns out to be the last hurrah is unknown, but for the moment old-school energy shares aren’t quietly fading into history.
Canada pledges action on methane as momentum builds for COP26

Energy exporter Canada on Monday promised tough action against methane, a major contributor to climate change, as momentum builds for an ambitious global deal in Glasgow next month. Twenty-four more nations pledged action against methane in a virtual meeting led by the United States and the European Union, which earlier announced a joint initiative on the potent gas. Canada will aim to reduce methane from its oil and gas sector by at least 75 percent by 2030 from 2012 levels, becoming the first country to back a goal by the International Energy Agency, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said. "A 75 percent target is an important goal, and we encourage other oil- and gas-producing nations to adopt it," he said.
Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher

New York (CNN Business) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens -- but supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. Crude is on track to finish Monday above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years.
People vs. Fossil Fuels

Fossil fuel pollution and climate disasters are already disrupting millions of lives. We deserve a world beyond fossil fuels: a world in which workers’ rights, community health, and our shared climate come before corporate profits. That’s why we are coming together to ensure Biden becomes the climate president he promised to be before attending the global climate talks this November. Indigenous people, pipeline fighters, water protectors, young people, scientists, faith leaders, and more are saying enough is enough: it's time to finally place people over fossil fuels. This October, thousands of people will come to DC to demand that President Biden end the fossil fuel era. He must stop approving fossil fuel projects and declare a climate emergency right now, ahead of the United Nations climate summit in November. We will take action over 5 days to highlight the damage done by fossil fuels, the climate impacts we are already facing, and the need for real solutions rooted in justice. More information and registration here.
Diving Into Clean Energy Options to Replace Fossil Fuels

Extreme heat, droughts, raging wildfires, major hurricanes — this summer has seen it all. In a season made more drastic because of climate change, more Americans are focusing on the transition to carbon-free energy alternatives. While the renewable energy sector provides lots of promise, there are still many hurdles that companies working within them need to overcome.
Scientists urge speedy switch to renewables in Middle East

A climate change conference will underscore to policymakers in the Middle East and the east Mediterranean that the switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources is needed urgently because greenhouse gas emissions are helping to drive up regional temperatures faster than in many other inhabited parts of the world.George Zittis, a scientist at the Cyprus Institute's Climate and Atmosphere Research Center, said that although this “can't happen overnight" because of the region's heavy dependency on fossil fuels for energy production, governments have to make the switch within the next two decades to avert potentially “irreversible effects" such as...
Asia looks at fuel alternatives

Asian buyers are paying top dollar for a variety of fuels that can be fed into steam boilers or power turbines as they seek alternatives to increasingly pricey natural gas. The electricity crisis is roiling energy markets from Europe to Asia, with fuels that can be used for heating or power generation such as propane, diesel and fuel oil in high demand. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts the crunch will drive greater consumption of crude later this year, while China has ordered state-owned firms to secure energy supplies for winter at all costs.
Hydropower decline adds strain to power grids in drought

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After water levels at a California dam fell to historic lows this summer, the main hydropower plant it feeds was shut down. At the Hoover Dam in Nevada — one of the country’s biggest hydropower generators — production is down by 25%. If extreme drought persists, federal officials say a dam […]
The energy crisis couldn't have come at a worse time for climate

(CNN) — Chinese officials are ordering coal plants to dramatically ramp up production. The European Union is facing a revolt over its ambitious Green Deal on climate. US President Joe Biden is petitioning OPEC nations to boost oil production. So much for the fight against the climate crisis -- it's...
Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
Biden EIA Predicts Fossil Fuels Provide 70% of World Energy in 2050

Even the Joe Biden-controlled U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), which remains our favorite government agency although it’s now tainted with Bidenistas, can’t cover up the truth. The truth is this: By 2050 the world’s energy supplies will still mostly come from fossil fuels. The latest annual International Energy Outlook for 2021 issued by the EIA yesterday shows by 2050 so-called renewables (solar, wind, hydro) will provide around 27% of the world’s energy, nuclear another 3%, and the rest–coal, oil, and natural gas–will provide 70% of the world’s energy. Can we once and for all drop this idiotic meme that “renewables” are about to replace fossil fuels “in the next few years”?
Keeping the lights on as we transition to a clean energy future – lessons from California

Recently, the state of California took the extraordinary step of walking back its clean energy laws and federal environmental regulations as the state’s electricity needs threatened to exceed available energy. Without this quick action, Californians faced brownouts. Overreliance on wind and solar failed in California, increasing carbon emissions as the state now has to temporarily operate carbon-emitting gas and diesel generators to support the grid.
Newsom ties Orange County oil spill to move away from fossil fuels

Gov. Gavin Newsom tied the move away from fossil fuel jobs and the need for more transparency regarding an investigation into Friday's oil spill together at a news conference Tuesday afternoon at Bolsa Chica State Beach. "That's why I want to punctuate the point … it's time once and for...
