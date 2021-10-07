CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: 'The Masked Singer' reveals who's behind Baby

By CNN
 5 days ago
“The Masked Singer” pulled the cover off of the celebrity who’s been inside a baby costume this season.

HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’: The Baby Reveals He Did The Show To ‘Completely Fool’ Jenny McCarthy

‘The Masked Singer’ unmasked the Baby during the October 6 episode. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the celeb behind the costume, who stunned everyone with his identity. Larry the Cable Guy was revealed as the Baby in the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Not one of the panelists guessed the Cars star, even though his name has been guessed multiple times with other masked celebs. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Larry about why he decided to do the show.
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Bull?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 kicked off on September 22 with the first of two episodes featuring the five celebrities in Group A: Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk. We got a sneak peek at the Bull’s performance of the Train hit “Drops of Jupiter,” which closes out the show. Since then he has sung “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts on episode 2 and “Circus” by Britney Spears on episode 4. We are in no doubt as to the true identity of the music man inside the Bull costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers...
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Baby Gets Unmasked, and They're a Beloved Comedian

The Masked Singer is saying goodbye to Baby after Wednesday night's episode. Season 6 of the fever dream singing competition is four episodes and five eliminations in so far. Group A was back in action, featuring Baby, The Bull, Skunk, Hamster and Pepper, the new Wildcard singer. One of the competition's most confusing singers, Baby, was sent home, unfortunately. Scroll through to learn his identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
Popculture

Who Is Pepper in 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

Throughout Season 6 of The Masked Singer, Wildcard contenders have entered the fray. During Episode 4, the show introduced fans to the latest Wildcard contestant, the Pepper. Who is the Pepper? Check out all of the clues that you need to know about the mystery singer. Additionally, if you want to catch The Masked Singer live for yourself, you can check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers.
talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TMZ.com

'Masked Singer' Wild Card Made Out With Jenny McCarthy, Guess Who!

"The Masked Singer" is off and running -- and so are their wild card contestants ... one of whom locked lips once upon a time with Jenny McCarthy. Question is ... who??? 👀. Here's the deal ... we've learned there will be two costumed crooners on Thursday's episode that come out of left field and are unpredictable in every sense of the word ... making 'em way harder to figure out than perhaps any other masked singer in the past. But ... we have a really good clue.
goodhousekeeping.com

Who Is Hamster on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Are SO Confident They Know Right Now

Never in our wildest dreams did we think we'd see a hamster singing "Oh, Pretty Woman" on primetime television — but then, The Masked Singer came along. During the second part of the season 6 premiere, Masked Singer fans were officially introduced to Hamster, a puffy, orange-colored rodent who is definitely not messing around when it comes to their singing talent. Already we can tell that Hamster is going to be tough to beat with their bling-y ensemble and impressive showmanship. But who could this talented furry friend be? Let's take a look at what folks are saying.
Popculture

Emily Ratajowski Reveals Allegation Against 'The Masked Singer' Judge Robin Thicke

Emily Ratajkowski accused singer Robin Thicke of groping her while they filmed the music video for "Blurred Lines," the song that launched Thicke's music career. The video also made Ratajkowski a star, as she was one of the supermodels who appeared in various states of undress in the video, which also featured singer Pharrell Williams and rapper T.I. The supermodel, 30, made the allegation in her upcoming book, My Body, which will be published next month.
Hello Magazine

The sweet meaning behind Princess Beatrice's baby name revealed

On Friday, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi delighted fans as they shared the name of their baby daughter for the first time, revealing they'd called her Sienna. In a personal tweet, Beatrice shared a sweet photo of the baby's footprints and wrote: "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna." Wolfie is the nickname for Edoardo's son from his previous marriage to architect Dara Huang.
kq2.com

'The Masked Singer' unmasks Baby and the judges are shocked

Not one of the judges guessed the true identity of the Baby on Wednesday night's episode of "The Masked Singer." It was none other than funny man, Larry the Cable Guy, whose real name is Daniel Whitney. Show judge Jenny McCarthy had even starred with Whtiney in the 2008 comedy...
Cosmopolitan

I’m So Sorry, but We Need to Discuss Who Baby Is on ‘The Masked Singer’

Welp. After ruining almost every fruit and vegetable in the food pyramid and absolutely devastating bananas as a brand, The Masked Singer has unveiled its most sinister creation yet: Baby. No, not “The Baby.” Just…simply…Baby. *shudder*. So, yeah, to make the situation abundantly clear: This show has convinced some poor,...
at40.com

Watch Harry Styles Conduct A Gender Reveal For A Fan's Baby

Harry Styles recently jumpstarted his “Love On Tour" trek and the pop titan is making the most of being back on the road. On Wednesday night (September 29), the One Direction alum took a moment to speak with fans during his latest show and conducted a gender reveal for a fan's baby on stage in Nashville, Tennessee. “You know, I revel in these moments because I know everything and you don’t know,” he teased the audience, while holding a piece of paper and an iPhone. "Can we get a countdown please?” After the crowd did their part in building up the anticipation, Styles declared that the masked fan in the audience was having “a little baby girl,” to which the Bridgestone Arena erupted in cheers and the pop star fell to his knees.
