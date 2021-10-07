Watch: 'The Masked Singer' reveals who's behind Baby

Harry Styles recently jumpstarted his “Love On Tour" trek and the pop titan is making the most of being back on the road. On Wednesday night (September 29), the One Direction alum took a moment to speak with fans during his latest show and conducted a gender reveal for a fan's baby on stage in Nashville, Tennessee. “You know, I revel in these moments because I know everything and you don’t know,” he teased the audience, while holding a piece of paper and an iPhone. "Can we get a countdown please?” After the crowd did their part in building up the anticipation, Styles declared that the masked fan in the audience was having “a little baby girl,” to which the Bridgestone Arena erupted in cheers and the pop star fell to his knees.
