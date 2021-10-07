CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Football Prediction and Preview

By Eric Sorenson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince we, the media, like to give various football games their own names, let's dub this Arkansas-Ole Miss matchup the Butt Hurt Bowl. No two teams had higher hopes to pull off big upsets last week than these two programs. The Razorbacks were 4-0 and ranked No. 8 going on the road to No. 2 Georgia, and the Rebels were 4-0 and ranked No. 12 going to play at top-ranked Alabama. But both teams made the same sound as a tree falling in the forest with nobody hearing it.

