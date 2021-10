After we saw D.J. Chark break his Ankle (out for the season) and Joe Mixon injure his own ankle (week to week) on Thursday night to start week four, David Montgomery hurts his Knee after rushing in two scores and Trey Lance started the second half for the 49ers after Jimmy Garoppolo hurt his Calf. After having a few dud weeks, Tyreek Hill broke out of his production slump to burn the Eagles for three touchdowns. Speaking of three touchdowns, Cordarrelle Patterson continues to show why he is the best waiver wire pick up thus far this season. Saquon Barkley put up a huge week of production after scoring touchdowns on the ground and in the air and Jonathan Taylor gave investors a lot to smile about after two down weeks. Dalvin Cook and Travis Kelce investors are among those singing the blues after weak weeks, as were all who expected to grab a ton of fantasy points from the Tampa Bay offense in Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium. After four weeks of action, here are the players we must keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO