Brice Landon Volker, 38, of Auburn, Nebraska was born on October 12, 1982 in Omaha, Nebraska. His parents, Keith and Jody (Johnson) Volker raised their family in Beatrice and Laurel, Nebraska before moving to Lincoln, where Brice attended Norris High School and graduated in 2001. He then attended the University of Nebraska –Lincoln and Doane University. On December 14, 2013, Brice was united in marriage to Emily Jantzen in rural Beatrice. The couple made their home in Auburn, Nebraska. Brice farmed with his family in rural Humboldt, Nebraska, operated his seed business, custom farmed, and manage an online auction of farm equipment service. He and Emily are members of St. James (Long Branch) Lutheran Church in rural Humboldt.