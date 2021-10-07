CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, NE

BRICE LANDON VOLKER

anewspaper.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrice Landon Volker, 38, of Auburn, Nebraska was born on October 12, 1982 in Omaha, Nebraska. His parents, Keith and Jody (Johnson) Volker raised their family in Beatrice and Laurel, Nebraska before moving to Lincoln, where Brice attended Norris High School and graduated in 2001. He then attended the University of Nebraska –Lincoln and Doane University. On December 14, 2013, Brice was united in marriage to Emily Jantzen in rural Beatrice. The couple made their home in Auburn, Nebraska. Brice farmed with his family in rural Humboldt, Nebraska, operated his seed business, custom farmed, and manage an online auction of farm equipment service. He and Emily are members of St. James (Long Branch) Lutheran Church in rural Humboldt.

www.anewspaper.net

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tecumseh, NE
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Obituaries
City
Auburn, NE
State
Nebraska State
City
Lawrence, NE
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry James
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy