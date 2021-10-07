PAMELLA “PAM” ROSE (DRISKILL) MCCUE

Pamella Rose McCue, 67, of Humboldt, Nebraska was born on August 15, 1954 in Anniston, Alabama to Neal and Mabelann (Powell) Driskill. During her younger years, Pam’s family moved to Alaska, then to California and eventually settled in Kansas. She attended Prairie View High School in Lacygne, Kansas where she graduated with the class of 1972. Pam took online classes later in life at Southeast Community College in Beatrice where she studied accounting.