Anyone that has been in the Northland for those "transitional seasons" (spring and fall) knows that fog off Lake Superior is just part of the game. We've seen a good handful of days and/or nights now, where the Twin Ports area and elsewhere near Lake Superior sees some fog. At times, just getting "above the hill" and away from the lake a bit will allow you to escape the seasonal gloom of the fog, but there have been some evenings where that fog expands inland quite a bit more, making for more difficult driving conditions. Add the ever-present threat of deer on the roads, and it can make for some tense drives to get to your destination.

DULUTH, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO