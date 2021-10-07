CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compound unanimously passes proposal to repair bug

By Tom Farren
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompound Finance announced the passing of Proposal 064 on Thursday, titled the "Fix COMP Accrual Bug." The proposal states that this update will attempt to “patch the bug introduced in Proposal 62 and pessimistically allow COMP reward withdrawals until the bad COMP accruals can be fixed.”. The proposal, which was...

cointelegraph.com

