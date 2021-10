When artist, Sean “Star Wars” Stewart first visited with Jones College students eight years ago, before being featured in HGTV’s Season 2 of “Home Town,” he had just moved to Laurel from New Orleans, before Hurricane Katrina. Since his TV appearance, some things have changed. During his “Art Talk” with Jones College art students, he was being documented by Mississippi Public Broadcasting for a “Mississippi Roads” segment. Also, his family has grown from him and his wife and one child to five kids with one son beating Leukemia. During the three-year battle with cancer, Stewart emphasized to students, his art didn’t change because life got serious.

STEWART, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO