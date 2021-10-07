Adobe Releases Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022

One of the features of the iPhone 13 Pro | Pro Max is the macro photography mode. It uses the wide camera lens for you to photograph subjects from as close as 2mm away. Camera app Halide updated to bring macro to more iPhones, and enhances the iPhone 13’s macro mode. Macro Mode is helped by our new technology called Neural Macro. Halide’s Macro Mode does a few clever things to help you get the best Macro shot: first, it checks which one of your cameras can focus the closest. Then, it gives you ultra-precise focus control to get your teeny-tiny subject perfectly sharp. Finally, once taken, Neural Macro gets to work: a powerful AI-based detail enhancement process gets even more detail out of your processed image.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO