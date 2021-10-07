CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adobe Releases Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 5 days ago

On Thursday Adobe announced the release of Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022. This year's releases offer new Adobe Sensei AI-powered features to take your photos and videos to new creative heights. Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022. Adobe Sensei AI technology allows you to easily transform your photos into art...

Mac Observer

Eve MotionBlinds Motors With HomeKit Release Announced for 2022

Eve Systems and Coulisse announced that MotionBlinds, the smart technology for window coverings, will add Eve MotionBlinds motors with Apple HomeKit technology starting from early 2022. Eve MotionBlinds. Eve MotionBlinds are the first motors on the market to support Thread, drastically simplifying installation, automation and control of motorized blinds. Starting...
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

‘Halide’ Camera Update Brings Macro Photography to More iPhones

One of the features of the iPhone 13 Pro | Pro Max is the macro photography mode. It uses the wide camera lens for you to photograph subjects from as close as 2mm away. Camera app Halide updated to bring macro to more iPhones, and enhances the iPhone 13’s macro mode. Macro Mode is helped by our new technology called Neural Macro. Halide’s Macro Mode does a few clever things to help you get the best Macro shot: first, it checks which one of your cameras can focus the closest. Then, it gives you ultra-precise focus control to get your teeny-tiny subject perfectly sharp. Finally, once taken, Neural Macro gets to work: a powerful AI-based detail enhancement process gets even more detail out of your processed image.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Firefox 93 Adds Support for the AVIF Image Format

Mozilla released an update to Firefox a couple days ago, and version 93 adds a couple of features and improvements. Firefox now supports the new AVIF image format, which is based on the modern and royalty free AV1 video codec. It offers significant bandwidth savings for sites compared to existing image formats. Firefox PDF viewer now supports filling more forms (XFA-based forms, used by multiple governments and banks). To prevent session loss for macOS users who are running Firefox from a mounted .dmg file, they’ll now be prompted to finish installation. Firefox now blocks downloads that rely on insecure connections, protecting against potentially malicious or unsafe downloads. Improved web compatibility for privacy protections with SmartBlock 3.0. Introducing a new referrer tracking protection in Strict Tracking Protection and Private Browsing. Introducing Firefox Suggest, a faster way to navigate the web.
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

Do a Google Reverse Image Search on Your iPhone

The Seek app is great for identifying plants and animals in a picture. However, what if you have a picture of something else you want to identify? That’s where a Google reverse image search comes in handy. You can do this straight from your iPhone, so let’s show you how it’s done.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Apple Watch Series Seven Available to Order Now

Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders opened on Friday. Announced at last month’s California Streaming event, the wearable is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, starting at US$399. Apple Watch Series 7 Has Larger Display and Faster Charging. The Apple Watch Series 7 has more rounded corners than its predecessors and...
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

Save 90% off this Adobe Photoshop CC Course

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 90% off this Adobe Photoshop CC Course. Start keeping up with customers, grow your online presence, and drive up sales with 14 courses + 40 hours of content on email marketing, lead generation, and more.
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

Apple Releases iOS 15.0.2 With Bug Fixes for AirTag and iPhone Wallet

Apple has released iOS 15.0.2 which includes a host of fixes for bugs that users have been experiencing. Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message. iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My. AirTag might not appear...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Monterey On The Horizon — Mac Geek Gab 894

Your macOS Monterey questions are starting to trickle in, and your two favorite geeks have your answers. That’s not all, though! This episode’s got Quick Tips about webpage screenshots, Safari 15 tabs, Internet Recovery, and making your music sound better for YOUR ears. Plus, John and Dave answer your questions about all kinds of things…and they share your recommendations for new keyboards, too! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things.
SOFTWARE
Mac Observer

Apple Releases watchOS 8.0.1 to Fix Bugs for Apple Watch Series 3

Along with iOS 15.0.2 Apple has released watchOS 8.0.1 on Monday, which fixes bugs for Apple Watch Series 3 owners. Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users. Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users. It...
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

Facebook Adds Audio Tab to its App for Podcasts and More

Facebook has added an Audio section to its app for users in the U.S. It’s a destination for podcasts, Live Audio Rooms, and other forms of short-form audio (via TechCrunch),. The tab can be found within the Facebook Watch section. As users engage with creators and audio they will eventually see personalized suggestions for recommended and popular content. The company also says its Clubhouse rival, Live Audio Rooms, are rolling out to public figures and creators outside of the U.S, as well as appearing on Android.
INTERNET

