LA CROSSE, Wis. (WMTV) - A La Crosse state senator who is not halfway through his first term in the Wisconsin state senate is looking for a move to the nation’s capital. On Monday, Sen. Brad Pfaff declared his candidacy for the 3rd District seat in Congress. He is looking to replace outgoing Rep. Ron Kind, who previously said he will not seek another term.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO