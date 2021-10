USB Type-C has been derisively called a dumpster fire, a hot mess, and even “one cable to confuse them all,” but it’s time to stop your belly aching. I say this as someone who has described USB-C as building a house where every outlet is the same and can dispense water, natural gas, electricity, and milk. It’s just that you don’t know which outlet does what, nor what each cable/hose does either—how can that end badly? But after years of my own whining I’ve now come to decide that it’s time to take a step back and actually appreciate just what an incredible achievement USB-C is.

