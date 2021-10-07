CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Watch Jon Bernthal Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

By First We Feast
First We Feast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Bernthal is an actor you know from films like Fury and Ford v Ferrari, as well as megahit TV shows like The Punisher and The Walking Dead. You can catch him this fall in the much buzzed-about King Richard on November 19th, as well as the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, in theaters and streaming on HBO Max now. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Bernthal takes on the wings of death and discusses close encounters with Brad Pitt, the best boxing movies of all time, and much more.

firstwefeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Bernthal Says ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Fan-Favorite “Sell Me This Pen” Moment Was Improvised

One fan-favorite moment in The Wolf of Wall Street was improvised from an anecdote Leonardo DiCaprio heard on his way to set, says Jon Bernthal. A recent guest on the popular YouTube interview series Hot Ones, Bernthal was asked about the experience of working with Martin Scorsese and one of the most quoted moments in the 2013 film. “It’s the mountain top; no one better, never will be,” Bernthal told host Sean Evans of Scorsese. “I learned more even with that sort of limited role. My whole acting style changed off of that.” In the film based on the 2007 memoir of the...
MOVIES
ktbb.com

Jon Bernthal says ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ is “its own thing” and not another episode of ‘The Sopranos’

It’s the weekend Sopranos fans have been desperately waiting for -- the prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark is out today. Instead of picking up where The Sopranos ended nearly 15 years ago, the movie delves into the past and explores the life of a young Tony Soprano and the circumstances that led him to become the DiMeo crime family's boss.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jon Bernthal Rumored To Return For R-Rated Punisher Series

Both Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal can’t go anywhere these days without being asked about a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or re-debut depending on whether you agree with Kevin Feige’s decision to wipe the canonical slate clean when he ascended to the role of Chief Creative Officer.
MOVIES
KHQ Right Now

Jon Bernthal only wants to play The Punisher in Marvel projects

Jon Bernthal is only interested in playing Frank Castle/The Punisher in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The 45-year-old actor has played the character in the Marvel TV shows 'Daredevil' and 'The Punisher' on Netflix but admits that he wouldn't want to play a role such as Wolverine should the X-Men be included in the MCU.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jon Bernthal
wegotthiscovered.com

Jon Bernthal Reveals If He’d Ever Want To Play Wolverine

It’s only a matter of time before the Marvel Cinematic Universe recasts the role of Wolverine when the franchise reboots the X-Men, and those are about the biggest shoes you could possibly step into in the comic book genre, other than the ones that used to belong to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Punisher’s Jon Bernthal Responds To Those Wolverine MCU Casting Rumors

Many fans of Punisher still feel that Jon Bernthal’s run as the gun-toting badass also known as Frank Castle was cut tragically short when the series was cancelled at Netflix after two seasons, back in February 2019. While Bernthal still sounds like he’d be willing to step back into Castle’s bloody boots, a lot of Marvel fans seem to want him to lend his talents to a very different, yet still gruff, hero: Wolverine. Now, the Punisher star has responded to those Wolverine MCU casting rumors.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal's New Thriller Is Now the #1 Movie on Netflix

Before Jake Gyllenhaal's new movie, The Guilty, was even released, we were already hyped for the chance to watch 90 minutes of the Love & Other Drugs heartthrob in a tense thriller. And it seems we weren't the only ones who were excited, because a week after its release, the drama has become the #1 film on Netflix.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Ones#Ferrari
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Ron and Clint Howard Talk Growing Up in Hollywood, New Book The Boys and a Happy Days Softball Team

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Rocks Red Lip In Selfie Amid Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Drama

Sami Sheen has shared a new mirror selfie rocking a grey hoodie and dark eyeliner, after a judge ruled that her dad no longer has to pay her mom Denise Richards child support. Sami Sheen has stunned in her latest IG post, which showed her rocking red lipstick and a casual grey hoodie. The 17-year-old took to Instagram on October 9, sharing a snap of herself in a white beanie, silver drop earrings and an oversized grey sweater with the hood up. She also rocked a dark red lip and dramatic black eyeliner, which matched her long black nails. Sami captioned the post simply with a knife emoji.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Clint Howard Reveals He Doesn’t Remember His First Appearance on the Show

Clint Howard might be one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood. Today, he has over 250 roles under his belt. A quick look at his IMDb profile shows that he’s never been too picky about his roles. He’s been in gritty slasher films, wholesome family TV shows, Star Wars, Star Trek, and just about everything in-between. However, he held his first role sixty years ago. He appeared alongside his brother Ron Howard on The Andy Griffith Show.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy