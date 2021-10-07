CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Neptune acquires Jumpstart; combined company looks toward parametric

By Nathan Golia
dig-in.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlood insurtech Neptune Flood has acquired Jumpstart, another insurtech that offers a parametric product for earthquake response. Neptune was founded in 2017 and uses an AI engine to underwrite flood insurance. Jumpstart launched the next year, using integrations with USGS data to identify policyholders in earthquake-affected areas and deliver a payment for their short-term expenses. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but both companies will keep their employees and offices in place.

www.dig-in.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Fast-growing Reddi Industries acquires another company

Reddi Industries has acquired another new company, and that’s going to mean an expansion of services for customers. Reddi purchased Aquarius Greenbelt, a Maize-based sprinkler business that specialized in installation. “It’s a company that’s been around a long time,” Reddi co-owner Zack Steven said. Steven said he was interested in...
AG Week

Bushel acquires Omaha-based ag tech company

GrainBridge employees will join the Bushel team and remain based in Omaha, Neb. ADM and Cargill will work with their customers to transition to the Bushel platform providing a more expansive offering. In an emailed statement, Doug Roose, vice president of producer marketing for ADM, called the deal a win...
OMAHA, NE
PennLive.com

Canadian firm acquires Cumberland County HVAC company

A Hampden Township company has been acquired by a Canadian company. Ainsworth Inc., a subsiduary of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. acquired Enginuity on Sept. 1. Enginuity, which also has an office in Maryland, also provides heating, cooling, piping, mechanical, designing, building and other services to industrial and commercial customers. Enginuity has more than 125 employees.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WETM

Elmira business “The Quicker Printer” acquired by Binghamton company

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A long-time downtown Elmira business has been acquired by the regional company Dataflow. According to the company, The Quicker Printer on Gray Street was acquired by the Binghamton-based company Dataflow, Inc. The Quicker Printer was founded and has operated in Elmira since 1977. The merged companies...
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
TechCrunch

Instacart is acquiring catering software company FoodStorm

FoodStorm has developed a SaaS offering that covers multi-channel ordering, order management, payment and fulfillment. Its technology also integrates with several third-party systems, including point-of-sale systems (POS). The technology also offers CRM capabilities that help grocers collect feedback and leverage promotional features. “Our goal is to help our retail partners...
SOFTWARE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

R.W. Mercer acquires electrical company

R.W. Mercer Co., a construction company in Jackson, acquired the assets of its subcontractor West Michigan Electrical Systems Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cedar Springs-based West Michigan Electrical Systems will move to R.W. Mercer’s Walker office. The company will merge its services and expertise with R.W. Mercer’s team to expand its services offered throughout the state.
BUSINESS
propertyindustryeye.com

Well-established company acquires Hampshire letting agency

Henry Adams Lettings has completed the purchase of Country & Coastal Lettings, an established lettings and management agency based in Emsworth, Hampshire, which handles properties across southern Hampshire and West Sussex. The acquisition sees two new members of staff from the Country & Coastal team, Caroline Smithers and Dawn Hayes,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Fiverr is acquiring online learning company CreativeLive

Fiverr, which is an online marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand freelancers, says that the ability to gain new skills in a changing work environment is part of its role in leading transformation for buyers and sellers on its platform. ​​“Fiverr is more than just a work platform, we fundamentally...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Insurtech#Ai#Usgs#Neptune Flood#Api#Jumpstartinsurance Com#Agent Portal
everythingrf.com

dB Control Acquires Paciwave, a Specialized Electronics Company

DB Control, an international defense electronics manufacturer and subsidiary of HEICO Corporation has acquired 100% of Paciwave, Inc. for cash paid at closing. The acquisition will add specialized RF and microwave components – as well as integrated microwave subsystems – to dB Control’s existing product line for military organizations, major defense contractors, and commercial OEMs.
BUSINESS
ReporterHerald.com

Green Bay company acquires Fort Collins commercial door company

LaForce LLC, a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based supplier of commercial door opening products, services and security solutions, has acquired Fort Collins-based Collins Door & Hardware Inc. Collins Door & Hardware serves customers throughout Colorado and Wyoming. The company supplies doors, frames, and hardware to customers in health care, education, government and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Los Angeles Business Journal

Cloud Network Company PacketFabric Acquires RSTOR

PacketFabric Inc., a Culver City-based data and network connectivity software company, acquired Saratoga-based R-Stor Inc., a cloud storage and data company. The acquisition of RSTOR cloud storage and data mobility services makes PacketFabric’s cloud-based network connectivity platform more competitive, PacketFabric said in its Oct. 4 announcement. The company declined to release the financial details of the acquisition.
CULVER CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
sgbonline.com

Sports And Active Nutrition, A Division Of The Bountiful Company, Is Acquired

4×4 Capital, a New York-based investment platform, has acquired the former sports and active nutrition division of The Bountiful Company, from KKR and Carlyle. The Bountiful Company and its portfolio of vitamin and supplement brands was sold to Nestlé earlier this year. Its portfolio includes the health and wellness brand Pure Protein, Body Fortress, MET-Rx, and Balance, a lifestyle brand focused on balanced nutrition.
ECONOMY
KTAR News

Chandler-based grocer Bashas’ to be acquired by California company

PHOENIX — Chandler-based Bashas’ announced Friday that it had signed as agreement to be acquired by Raley’s Holding Company, a grocer from California. All Arizona store banners, employment and operations will continue without change or interruption, Edward “Trey” Basha, president and CEO of Bashas’, and Keith Knopf, president and CEO of Raley’s Holding Company, said in a joint video presentation on Friday to Bashas’ workers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLD-TV

Bashas’ to be acquired by Raley’s Holding Company

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Bashas’ has announced that it signed an agreement to be acquired by Raley’s Holding Company, an independent regional grocer based in California. Edward Basha, president and CEO of Bashas’, and Keith Knopf, president and CEO of Raley’s Holding Company, have informed Bashas’ members that...
TUCSON, AZ
nhbr.com

Waypoint Robotics acquired by Massachusetts company

Fast-growing Wilmington, Mass.-based Locus Robotics, a manufacturer of robotic systems used for warehousing. and logistics, has acquired Waypoint Robotics of Nashua, which also produces robots for material transport. Waypoint’s flagship products are the Vector and MAV3K, flexible mobile robot platforms that feature omnidirectional mobility and can be fitted with a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
gpsworld.com

Hexagon acquires Jovix material tracking company

Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, has acquired the Jovix software and services business from Atlas RFID Solutions LLC of Birmingham, Alabama. Jovix is a material tracking software developed specifically for the construction industry, providing project decision-makers with real-time, actionable data regarding material status and location. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Inside Indiana Business

Terminus Acquires Boston Company

INDIANAPOLIS - Atlanta-based marketing technology company Terminus, which has a major presence in Indianapolis, has acquired Zylotech, a B2B customer data platform headquartered in Boston. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, though Zylotech will be rebranded as Terminus CDP. Terminus says the acquisition makes it the only account-based...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bizjournals

Akamai to acquire Israeli anti-malware company for $600M

Akamai Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AKAM) is making a $600 million acquisition to strengthen its cybersecurity portfolio, an area that has become increasingly key to its business in recent years. The Cambridge-based Internet giant said on Wednesday it is acquiring Tel Aviv, Israel-based Guardicore for about $600 million in a deal...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy