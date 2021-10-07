Neptune acquires Jumpstart; combined company looks toward parametric

Flood insurtech Neptune Flood has acquired Jumpstart, another insurtech that offers a parametric product for earthquake response. Neptune was founded in 2017 and uses an AI engine to underwrite flood insurance. Jumpstart launched the next year, using integrations with USGS data to identify policyholders in earthquake-affected areas and deliver a payment for their short-term expenses. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but both companies will keep their employees and offices in place.