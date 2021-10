The recent stumble of equity prices has created many opportunities on Wall Street. Smart money should be looking for stocks to buy when there is rampant uncertainty. This is especially true when fears are not for any particular reason. There are enough headlines about a multitude of topics to let the worry warts revel in fear. None of these have the strength alone to cause a correction. This bull market is not likely to die from the proverbial thousand cuts.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO