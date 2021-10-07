CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’: 5 Things You Missed in Episode 8

By Kayla Cobb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought seeing President Eisenhower in American Horror Story was cool, you’re not ready for what’s to come. Last night, Double Feature unveiled not one, but two, more presidents: Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy. And before you ask: yes, they all know about the aliens. It’s all part...

