Welcome debuts a smarter city guide app on iOS, backed by $3.5M led by Accel

By Sarah Perez
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end result is meant to be a city guide that’s more like “a concierge in your pocket,” says Welcome co-founder Matthew Rosenberg. Rosenberg says he was inspired to build Welcome after traveling, pre-pandemic, with his then-girlfriend, now-wife, following the acquisition of his first company, a mobile video creation app called Cameo, by Vimeo. During this time, the couple explored parts of Europe, Latin America, and the U.S., which was an amazing experience he says, and one that ultimately brought them closer together, as it turned out.

IN THIS ARTICLE
