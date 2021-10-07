Welcome the nation’s largest solar panel manufacturing company to Sumter County!

The Sumter County Payroll Development Authority (PDA) gave our community some great news worthy of our excitement. Their announcement brings with it the potential to change the entire landscape of Sumter County for the better. NanoPV will be setting up the nation’s largest solar panel manufacturer in Sumter County. Rusty Warner, Executive Director of the Sumter County PDA, reports along with the national distinction will come 500 jobs this year and a promise to grow to 2000 jobs within the next five years. The jobs are well paying and offer manufacturing level pay grades. “These are good paying jobs,” states Rusty. Average entry level pay is $18-20 per hour. Paul V. Hall, the Chairman of the PDA, adds, “this is a high-tech business, so they will pay high-tech wages to get the people to perform the tasks they will be doing.”