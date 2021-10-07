CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Can I sue for how a representative treated me ?

By Asked in Springfield, PA
avvo.com
 7 days ago

Was at cashier bout to exchange my candles due to me not being able to smell them . Anotha women stopped wat she was doin to come over and tell the other cashier she would do it .. nasty attitude. Told her some of my candles was gifted to me .. she first told me I had to tell each person to send a receipt or either their email confirmation numbers … then I said I never heard of that .. so she proceeded took my id wrote my numbers down my number and my email address.. then exchanged my candles n stapled my receipt to my bag ..I’ve been shopping at bath& body works foe years n never had a problem or had my receipt table to my bag .. it’s usually asked do u want it n your bag or n ur hand .. other sales associates looked just as surprised as I did.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
leedaily.com

4th Stimulus Check $1400 for Senior Payment Updates: September Child Tax Credit Delayed

The IRS has given 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid. In this aid, more than 2 million people will be receiving the $1,400 checks in the month of July. But some officials are still pushing for the fourth round of stimulus aid. This fourth round would help in getting payments until the pandemic ends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Lawsuits#Bath
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

OSHA cannot constitutionally coerce people into vaccinations

President Joe Biden says he will have federal regulators make employers require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or else they'll have to pay for continuous testing of the unvaccinated. That plan raises a serious constitutional problem: The federal government lacks the power to coerce people into vaccinations. The Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Capitol rioter represents himself and accidentally admits to more crimes

An accused 6 January rioter who was warned against representing himself at a bond hearing has admitted breaking into the US Capitol and trying to have a judge disqualified from his case.Brandon Fellows, of Albany, New York, was facing a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding for allegedly breaking into the US Capitol through a broken window and smoking marijuana in Senator Jeff Merkley’s office.Mr Fellows allegedly posted pictures of himself sitting on a police officer’s motorcycle while wearing a fake beard and USA jacket, as a mob of Trump supporters fought pitched battles with police outside...
PROTESTS
Business Insider

A second Facebook whistleblower says she's willing to testify before Congress and that she's shared documents with a US law agency

The former Facebook employee Sophie Zhang is willing to testify before Congress, she told CNN. Zhang said she'd shared documentation about "potential criminal violations" with US law enforcement. Zhang criticized Facebook in a 7,800-word memo after she was fired in 2020. Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist who went...
INTERNET
The Independent

Capitol rioter screams and says she has right to ‘self determination’ as judge sends her to jail

A Pensylvania woman who allegedly threatened to “hang” Nancy Pelosi during the 6 January Capitol riots has been ordered back to prison ahead of her trial.Federal prosecutors had reported that Pauline Bauer was refusing to follow court orders, which led a judge to revoke her pre-trial release at a court hearing on Friday.Ms Bauer has allegedly refused to surrender her passport, confirm her address, let pretrial services inspect her home or call to check in once a week, all conditions of her release, reports Courthouse News.NBC 4 Washington’s Scott McFarlane posted on Twitter that Bauer claims she is...
PROTESTS
12tomatoes.com

Where is Cannabis Legal in the United States?

Cannabis. Marijuana. Pot. Grass. Weed. Call it what you will, recreational legalization of the herb keeps gaining traction in American society and the halls of power. For example, a late 2020 Gallup Poll indicated that almost 68% of people in the US support marijuana’s legitimacy for recreational use, a rise of well over 30% in the two decades since 2000.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy