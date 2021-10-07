Can I sue for how a representative treated me ?

Was at cashier bout to exchange my candles due to me not being able to smell them . Anotha women stopped wat she was doin to come over and tell the other cashier she would do it .. nasty attitude. Told her some of my candles was gifted to me .. she first told me I had to tell each person to send a receipt or either their email confirmation numbers … then I said I never heard of that .. so she proceeded took my id wrote my numbers down my number and my email address.. then exchanged my candles n stapled my receipt to my bag ..I’ve been shopping at bath& body works foe years n never had a problem or had my receipt table to my bag .. it’s usually asked do u want it n your bag or n ur hand .. other sales associates looked just as surprised as I did.