What are the factual and legal issues on the case below?
Gabby Shaw, who had just broken up with his boyfriend Alec Peters, went with her friends, Britt Yardley and Jake Swenders. Britt intentionally chose a strapless yellow tank top for Gabby to wear to the rock concert. In the midst of the concert, after a firework goes off behind the band, someone pulled down Gabby’s top, which exposes her breasts that lead to her being descended upon and raped by several hostile drunk men. During the assault, a veteran-turned bouncer, Frank Patterson, who is also suffering from PTSD, jumped on top of her, believing that he was protecting a fallen soldier.avvo.com
Comments / 0