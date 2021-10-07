The AC Schnitzer G80 BMW M3 is Their Most Powerful 3 Series Ever
Famous German tuning company AC Schnitzer is almost ready to release its full tuning package for the G80 BMW M3 Competition, which will be the company’s most powerful 3 Series variant of all time. It obviously starts off life as a standard M3 Comp but gets a comprehensive tuning kit to boost performance, increase handling dynamics, and look more aggressive. While the AC Schnitzer kit isn’t quite ready just yet, the company has released its specs.www.bmwblog.com
