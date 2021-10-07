CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The AC Schnitzer G80 BMW M3 is Their Most Powerful 3 Series Ever

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamous German tuning company AC Schnitzer is almost ready to release its full tuning package for the G80 BMW M3 Competition, which will be the company’s most powerful 3 Series variant of all time. It obviously starts off life as a standard M3 Comp but gets a comprehensive tuning kit to boost performance, increase handling dynamics, and look more aggressive. While the AC Schnitzer kit isn’t quite ready just yet, the company has released its specs.

