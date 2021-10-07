New Kaspersky Service Delivers Cyberthreat Insights on Request
Woburn, MA — October 7, 2021 — Kaspersky’s new Ask the Analyst service will allow businesses to reach out to the company’s researchers for their opinions and guidance on cyberthreats and security issues on an as needed basis. The program will include malware sample analysis, malware family information or certain threat descriptions, requests for dark web intelligence or further information on published Kaspersky APT Intelligence Reports. Furthermore, the service’s deliverables will provide customers’ existing IT security teams with Kaspersky expertise.www.darkreading.com
Comments / 0